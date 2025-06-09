As the monsoon arrives, our cravings for warm and crispy snacks naturally take over. Among the many options available, one that remains a constant is the humble cutlet. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, it's perfect to match the mood of the season. Sure, you must have tried regular cutlets several times, but have you ever tried a Mumbai-style version? Picture yourself biting into a crispy besan-coated sandwich stuffed with spicy potato filling and lots of cheese. Sounds delicious, doesn't it? Whether you're enjoying the rains with a hot cup of chai or planning a cosy weekend indoors, these cutlets deserve a spot on your plate. Check out the recipe below!

What Makes Mumbai-Style Cutlets A Must-Try?

What sets these cutlets apart is their unique layering and bold flavour. The stuffing is infused with spices, garlic, and green chillies, offering a burst of taste in every bite. The crispy coating and gooey cheese centre add indulgence, making it a hit with kids and adults alike.

What To Serve With Mumbai-Style Cutlets?

Mumbai-style cutlets can be savoured with a variety of accompaniments. If you have a high spice tolerance, pair them with classic pudina chutney. For those with a low spice tolerance, tomato ketchup is always a safe option. You can also try them with tangy imli chutney.

How To Ensure Mumbai-Style Cutlets Turn Out Crispy?

These cutlets are best enjoyed when they're perfectly crispy. To ensure that irresistible crunch, transfer them to a plate lined with tissue paper right after deep-frying. This helps absorb excess oil and keeps the cutlets crispy for longer. Also, make sure the oil is hot enough before frying.

How To Make Mumbai-Style Cutlets | Bread Cutlet Recipe

The recipe for these Mumbai-style cutlets was shared by the Instagram page @pawar_omkar. Here are the steps you need to follow to make this lip-smacking snack at home:

Start by crushing green chillies and garlic in a mortar and pestle.

Heat oil in a pan and add hing, mustard seeds, curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, haldi, boiled potatoes, salt and coriander leaves.

Let the mixture cool for a few minutes, then spread it evenly on a bread slice.

Top it with one or two cheese slices and a bit more of the potato mixture.

Cover with another bread slice and press gently.

In a bowl, mix besan, haldi and rice flour. Gradually add water to form a smooth batter.

Dip the stuffed bread sandwich into the batter, coating both sides evenly.

Heat oil in a kadhai and deep fry the cutlets until golden brown and crispy.

Once done, slice each one in half and serve hot!

Cutlets are an all-time favourite monsoon snack, and these Mumbai-style ones will make your rainy days even better. Try them out today!