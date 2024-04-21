The combination of chai and rusk is like a match made in heaven. If you're a chai lover, you'll certainly agree with us on this. There's a certain joy that we feel every time we dunk that rusk into our cup of chai and take that first bite. Don't we? As much as we love relishing this desi tea-time biscuit, they are not the healthiest. Most rusks contain high amounts of fat and refined flour, which reduces their nutritional value. And this often leads to instant regret after having them. How about giving a healthy twist to your favourite tea-time delight and enjoying it guilt-free? Here, we present to you a healthier version of rusk: suji rusk. This recipe was shared by Instagram page @burrpret_by_dhruvijain.

What Makes This Suji Rusk Healthier Than The Traditional One?

Rusk is typically prepared using all-purpose flour (maida), but this version uses suji (semolina) instead. It also doesn't contain any butter or oil, which reduces its fat content and makes it healthier. While the recipe does include sugar, it is significantly less than what is typically used for making rusk. You need only about 2 tablespoons of sugar for these suji rusks. If you wish to eliminate it completely, you can even swap it with jaggery powder.

How To Store Suji Rusk To Ensure It Lasts Long?

If you want your suji rusks to last longer, you must store them in an air-tight container. This ensures that they do not come in contact with any moisture and keeps them crispier for longer. Also, remember to keep the air-tight container in a cool and dark place, preferably your kitchen cabinet. Avoid placing it in an area that has direct sunlight as it can lead to moisture build-up inside the box.

How To Make Healthy Suji Rusk | Healthy Suji Rusk Recipe

This suji rusk recipe is quite easy to make. Start by adding suji, sugar, and cardamom (elaichi) powder to a mixer grinder. Blitz well to form a smooth powder. Now, transfer this to a large bowl and add some milk. Mix well and allow it to rest for about 30 minutes. You'll notice that the suji has slightly risen after a while. At this stage, you need to add salt, milk powder, baking powder and baking soda. Give everything a nice mix to form a smooth batter. You can add some more milk if you feel it's too stiff. Grease a rectangular baking tin with butter and pour the prepared batter into it. Bake at 180 degrees C for 20-25 minutes. Once done, let the loaf cool completely and then remove it from the pan. Cut it into 1 cm slices and arrange them evenly on a baking tray. Bake for another 15 mins at 170 degrees C until they become crispy and achieve a golden colour.

Watch the detailed recipe video for healthy suji rusk below:

Enjoy this healthy suji rusk during your next chai session and let us know how you found its taste.