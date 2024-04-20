Looking for a quick and delightful dessert to satisfy your sweet cravings? Look no further than this easy-to-make Mango Biscuit Pudding. With just four simple ingredients and no baking required, this dessert is a perfect treat for mango lovers and busy individuals alike. Just grab a mango and a pack of biscuits and turn them into a magical dessert that you will love this summer. The recipe for this quick, easy and delightful mango dessert was shared on the Instagram page 'diningwithdhoot'. One look at the dessert and you just can't resist making it at home.

Is Mango Good For Desserts?

Mango is not just good but exceptional for desserts, offering a burst of tropical sweetness and vibrant flavour. Its luscious texture and juicy flesh make it a versatile ingredient for various dessert creations. Whether in a classic mango pudding, creamy mango cheesecake, or refreshing mango sorbet, this fruit adds a delightful richness and natural sweetness. Its bright colour also enhances the visual appeal of desserts, making them irresistible. Furthermore, mango is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, adding a nutritious element to indulgent treats. Overall, mango is undeniably a star ingredient that elevates any dessert to a delectable level, and it does the same for this mango biscuit pudding.

Easy Mango Biscuits Pudding Recipe I How To Make Mango Biscuits Dessert

Step 1: Crush the biscuits: Start by crushing the two packs of Marie biscuits into fine crumbs. You can use a food processor or simply place the biscuits in a zip-lock bag and crush them using a rolling pin. Ensure that the biscuits are finely crushed for a smooth texture in the pudding.





Step 2: Mix with melted butter: Transfer the crushed biscuits into a mixing bowl and add 1/3 cup of melted butter. Mix well until the butter is evenly incorporated into the biscuit crumbs. The mixture should hold its shape when pressed together. If it feels too dry, add a little more melted butter to achieve the desired consistency.





Step 3: Create the biscuit layer: Take a dish or pan of your choice and spread an even layer of the biscuit mixture at the bottom. Press down firmly to form a compact base. Place the dish in the refrigerator and let it chill for 20-30 minutes to set.





Step 4: Prepare the mango ice cream mixture: While the biscuit layer is chilling, prepare the mango ice cream mixture. In a blender, combine the flesh of one ripe mango with 2 tablespoons of sugar (if desired). Blend until smooth and creamy.





Step 5: Mix with vanilla ice cream: In a separate bowl, take 3-4 scoops of vanilla ice cream and soften it by stirring until it becomes smooth and creamy. Add the blended mango mixture to the softened ice cream and mix until well combined.





Step 6: Assemble the pudding: Once the biscuit layer has set, remove it from the refrigerator. Spread a layer of chopped mangoes over the biscuit base, covering it evenly. Next, pour the mango ice cream mixture over the chopped mangoes, ensuring it spreads evenly.





Step 7: Freeze the pudding: Place the assembled pudding in the freezer and let it freeze for a couple of hours or until firm. Freezing time may vary depending on the temperature of your freezer, so check occasionally until the pudding is set.





Step 8: Garnish and serve: Once the pudding is fully frozen, remove it from the freezer and let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes to soften slightly. Top the pudding with sliced mangoes for an extra burst of flavour and visual appeal.

Now, your delicious Mango Biscuit Pudding is ready to be enjoyed! Simply slice into portions and serve chilled for a refreshing and indulgent dessert experience.