While growing up, all of us had a favourite food item. It could be chocolate, fruit, or perhaps a beverage. Whatever it was, it instantly elevated our mood, didn't it? Even now, when we're offered that particular food, we find it quite hard to resist. One such food that most of us loved eating during our childhood days was none other than Jim-Jam biscuits. These sugary treats were an absolute delight to indulge in, and we still find ourselves craving them. While you can certainly buy them from the market, have you ever thought of making them at home? The idea of baking such a popular biscuit at home may sound daunting at first. But you'll be surprised to see how simple it is. Recently, blogger and baker Shivesh Bhatia shared an easy recipe for making these biscuits at home. Check it out below:

Also Read: You Won't Believe How Easy It Is To Make Fried Rava Biscuits At Home

What Are Jim-Jam Biscuits?

Jim-Jam biscuits are a popular cream and strawberry-based treat. The biscuits are sandwiched with cream and filled with strawberry jam in the centre. They are enjoyed by both kids and adults alike and loved for their irresistible sweet flavour. You can relish them as they are or even pair them with a glass of milk, tea, or coffee.

How To Store Jim-Jam Biscuits?

Homemade biscuits can easily go bad if not stored properly. To ensuhore they last a long time, store them in an air-tight container. This will keep them free from moisture and prevent them from becoming soggy quickly. Also, remember to store them in a cool, dark place and not in an area with direct sunlight.

How To Make Jim-Jam Biscuits At Home | Jim-Jam Biscuits Recipe

Start by preparing the dough for the biscuits. Combine the cold butter and flour in a bowl. Using your fingers, break down the butter cubes into the flour and keep doing it till you reach a sandy consistency. Add in the condensed milk and mix well to bring the dough together. Refrigerate it for a few minutes to set it. For the cream filling, combine cold butter and icing sugar in a bowl. Add in vanilla and milk to bring everything together. To make the strawberry jam, add fresh strawberries and sugar to a saucepan set over a medium flame. Add in the water and cornflour slurry and cook until it reaches a thick consistency.

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees C and roll out the chilled dough using a rolling pin. Use a cookie cutter to cut out individual biscuits, and keep the remaining dough aside. Now, using the back of a piping tip, cut out a small centre from half of the biscuits. Trace lines on the upper half of the biscuit using a knife. Bake them for about 10 to 12 minutes, or until golden brown on the edges. Assemble everything together and your homemade Jim-Jam biscuits are ready to be savoured.

Also Read: Delicious Homemade Almond Cookies Recipe: Better Than Store-Bought Biscuits

Watch the detailed recipe video here:

Whip up a batch of these delicious biscuits and impress your family with your baking skills. Do let us know how they turned out in the comments below.