When it comes to Indian street foods, you just can't afford to miss out on kachoris. A spiced filling, stuffed with dough, and fried to perfection, kachoris are nothing short of fantastic! And guess what, you will find different variations of the dish for different moods, palates, and occasions. You read that right! There are multiple kachori recipes across India, both sweet and savoury, each having its unique stuffing and spice concoctions. The one under consideration today is the classic Kathiawadi kachori. A popular dish from the state of Gujarat, it majorly includes matar filling and is relished along with a hot cup of chai. Besides being an evening snack, it also holds a fixed spot in the breakfast platter of the locals.

What Is So Unique About Kathiawadi Kachori:

For the ones who thought Gujarati food was all about dhoklas, khakdas, and fafdas, trust us, the region has much more to offer - Kathiawadi food being one such instance. A native to the Kathiawar peninsula in Gujarat (comprising Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, and Porbandar), the cuisine here majorly depends on pulses, grains and a handful of spices, including cumin, chillies, and turmeric. Most importantly, unlike a quintessential Gujarati food, Kathiawadi food is hot and spicy and kachori defines it the best. It is home-style and includes bare minimum ingredients, which makes it easy for even a novice to replicate.

So, what are you waiting for? Get hold of your cooking arsenal and follow this recipe, shared by Chef Ajay Chopra on his Instagram handle.

How To Make Kathiawadi Kachori At Home:

The recipe looks super simple, but trust us, the result spells indulgence. Start with kneading a maida dough with some ajwain, salt, oil, and water. Then prepare a filling by mixing cumin, ginger, turmeric, thing, and some other spices with boiled and mashed green peas. The chef added roasted crushed peanuts to it for added crunch.

Now, cut a roundel from the dough, add the stuffing, roll it flat, and deep-fry until golden and crispy. That's it. You have a plateful of delicious Kathiawadi kachoris ready to be relished.

Watch the detailed recipe below:

Bonus Tips:

Always remember, the secret to a good kachori lies in its dough. While you can adjust the spice level as per your palate, the dough needs to be kneaded right for the desired crunch. Fret not, we have a few tips to help you get the perfect texture.

- Always dry mix salt, flour, and oil before adding water. The process helps add moisture to the dough for a better outcome.

- Mix wheat flour (atta) and all-purpose flour (maida) to prepare the dough. It helps you get the flaky texture of the kachori.

- Add the water gradually to knead a tight dough.

- Try to use lukewarm water to ease the kneading process.

- Never make kachoris just after kneading the dough. Let it rest for at least 10 minutes before rolling it flat.

Follow these steps and make yourself a delicious batch of kachoris this weekend. Bon Appetit!