Starting a weight loss regime is never an easy task. The mere thought of it makes us want to delay it for as long as possible. You must've heard phrases such as 'Let's start it next Monday' from people who are trying to get on a weight loss diet, or you must've said it yourself too. After all, following a weight loss diet means you have to compromise on a lot of your favourite foods. Of course, fried foods and sugary stuff are things that we must stay clear of. But you shouldn't compromise on the taste of other dishes. By understanding what works well and what doesn't, you can actually make your weight loss journey quite fun. Today, we bring you one such popular recipe that'll become your new favourite for your weight loss diet: khaman dhokla.

What Is Khaman Dhokla?

Khaman dhokla is a popular Gujarati snack that is made using besan (gram flour). Unlike regular dhokla, the batter of this dhokla does not include fermented rice. Khaman dhokla is also lighter and fluffier in texture as compared to regular dhokla. It doesn't take much time to prepare and can be enjoyed as an evening snack.

Is Khaman Dhokla Good For Weight Loss?

Yes, this Gujarati delicacy is considered great for weight loss. The fact that it is low in calories and high in fibre makes it an excellent choice for a weight-loss diet. It's not only healthy but also quite delicious. It is topped with a tempering that helps enhance its flavours. Including khaman dhokla in your diet will prevent you from binge eating, as it'll keep you full for longer.

Khaman Dhokla Recipe: How To Make Khaman Dhokla

To make this dhokla, you just need a few basic ingredients that you'll easily find in your kitchen pantry. First, add yoghurt and lukewarm water to a bowl and mix well. Keep it aside. Now, take another bowl and add besan and the prepared yoghurt mixture. Mix well and make sure there are no lumps. Next, add hing, sugar, chopped green chillies, oil, and salt. Finally, add the fruit salt and combine everything together. Pour the dhokla batter into a thali coated with oil that is kept over a kadhai with water in it. Cover it with a lid and allow it to steam for around 10-15 minutes. Once done, top it with a tempering of dry red chillies, mustard seeds, curry leaves, jeera, and oil. Khaman dhokla is ready to be savoured.

For the complete recipe for khaman dhokla, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious khaman dhokla and add it to your weight loss diet. Do let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below.