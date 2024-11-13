Mushrooms are a crowd-pleaser! They're tasty, nutritious, and there's a type for everyone. Whether you're a vegetarian or not, mushrooms can add that extra something to your meals. With their creamy texture, they work wonders in pasta, sandwiches, and even on toast. And it's not just about taste-mushrooms come packed with protein and are low-calorie, making them perfect for your fitness goals. Plus, antioxidants in mushrooms help boost your immunity. But here's the catch: they spoil super quickly if not stored right. Don't worry, though - we've got you covered with easy tips to keep them fresh for longer.





5 Quick and Easy Mushroom-Storage Tips:

1. Go for a Plastic Container The easiest way to store mushrooms is to clean them well, pat them dry with a towel, and place them in a plastic container. Lay a paper towel inside first, then add the mushrooms on top. The towel will soak up any extra moisture, so they stay fresh longer. Pop on the lid and store it in the fridge.

2. Stick to the Original Packaging If you're not planning to cook those mushrooms right away, leave them in their original packaging. Make sure there's a cardboard base to help absorb moisture, with a plastic wrap on top. This setup can keep mushrooms fresh for two to four days.





3. Grab a Paper Bag Another awesome storage hack is to use a paper bag. Place a paper towel inside the bag first, then add the mushrooms. This absorbs extra moisture and keeps them fresh for days.





4. Store in the Freezer Want to store mushrooms long-term? Clean and cut them to your preferred size, then saute them with a little oil or butter. Let them cool, then store them in an airtight container in the freezer. This way, they can last up to a month without losing flavour.





5. Keep Away from Strong-Smelling Foods Mushrooms are like sponges-they absorb strong smells easily, which can change their taste. Avoid storing mushrooms next to strong-smelling foods like onions, garlic, or other veggies and fruits.





With these tips, you can enjoy fresh mushrooms for longer and add them to your favourite meals anytime.









