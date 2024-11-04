Mushrooms are super versatile and can be used in all kinds of dishes. You can get creative with them by grilling, sauteing, baking, roasting, or stir-frying to make a delicious meal. Pair them with rice, roti, or naan, or enjoy them as an appetiser for their soft, chewy texture and rich flavour. However, since mushrooms contain over 90 percent water, cooking them can be a bit tricky. If not done right, they can turn grey and soggy, making the dish taste bland. But don't worry - a recent viral hack shows how you can prevent this and keep them fresh. Digital creator Kathleen Ashmore has shared a video on Instagram demonstrating a step-by-step guide to preparing perfect mushrooms. Her key tip?

Dry the mushrooms in a pan so they can 'sweat out' and release moisture. In the clip, she says, "When I was in culinary school, I learned how to properly cook mushrooms to make them golden and caramelised instead of grey and soggy. The first thing you need to know is that mushrooms are full of water. So, I start them in a dry pan to let them sweat. Once they begin to dry, I add my fat - either oil or butter. I also wait until the end to salt them, as salt draws out moisture." She urged culinary enthusiasts not to 'overcrowd the pan' and to cook the mushrooms 'until they are nice and golden brown.' Take a look:

Internet users quickly reacted to the video, leaving numerous comments in response. One person wrote, "Thank you! I love mushrooms, and these look so freaking good." Another added, "Yup! Exactly how I cook them, I learned after trial and tribulation." A third commented, "Yes! My mom told me the same thing: get them dry out of the mushrooms." "What if I'm adding onions? Should I do them before the mushrooms, after the mushrooms, or at the same time?" asked another user. A fifth user noted, "I learned this when I was 10. To be fair, I learned it from Julia versus Julie." "Thanks for sharing," said another comment. Another person wrote, "I have been cooking them ALL wrong!"





Would you try this viral mushroom hack? Tell us in the comments section below!