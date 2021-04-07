Peanut butter toast - the quickest and the easiest snack you can make when you have no time to cook a lavish meal. Of course, there are other countless options like bread and butter, bread jam toast, cheese toast etc., but they don't quite qualify on the health quotient scale as much as peanut butter toast does. Don't let the name 'butter' fool you, butter made with nuts are much healthier as they imbue all the nutritional value of the nuts they are made with. Not just the common peanut butter, you can make luscious butter with any nut you want - almonds, hazelnut, walnuts, cashew nuts and more.



Those who are allergic to peanuts or those who don't like the overpowering nutty flavour that comes from peanuts, almonds and walnuts; cashew nut butter is the next best pick. In general, cashew is more creamy and subtle in nutty flavour as compared to its counterparts. So, you can image how tasty its smooth, soft and velvety butter would be. Cashew nuts are rich in healthy carbs, protein, calcium and vitamins E and K. The nut is also a powerhouse of some essential minerals like zinc, magnesium, copper, phosphorus and folic acid.

(Also Read: Bored Of Peanut Butter? Treat Yourself With Nutritious Almond Butter)

Cashews are rich in calcium, proteins and other nutrients.

Photo Credit: iStock



Just like peanut butter, cashew butter is made by grinding the nut till you get a smooth paste. Use it as a sandwich spread or add it to your smoothie, pancake, granola bars, and desserts like cakes and ice-creams.



So without further ado, we'll share an easy recipe of cashew nut butter here.

How To Make Cashew Nut Butter I Cashew Nut Butter Recipe:



Ingredients:



You just need three main ingredients - cashew nuts, olive oil and some salt. Many people prefer coconut oil rather than olive oil to make this butter. The choice is yours in the end. You can even use clarified butter (ghee) to make it.



Method:



Take 2 cups of cashew nuts and dry roast them along with some salt as per your taste. Once they turn light brown and look nicely toasted, remove from the heat and let them cool down.



Transfer to a food processor or high-power mixer-blender, add 2 tbsp oil of your choice and blend till you get a smooth, buttery paste.



Do try this quick and easy cashew nut butter recipe, and always be prepared to tend to those immediate hunger pangs.