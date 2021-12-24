What's the best way to spend the weekend? It is indulging in delicious food and spending time with our friends and family! Indians love to bond over food, hence, we love to invite people for dinner or go for brunch with our friends. And even in food, we love to munch on snacks more than anything! Whenever we crave for something delicious to snack on, we end up buying snacks, thinking that making snacks at home is a herculean task. This is, in fact, not true! With the right recipe, any snack can be very recipe to make and we have the perfect one for you! It is a dish called pizza chips.





What happens when we combine two of the most beloved snacks - pizza and chips? We get pizza chips! This snack is even tastier than it sounds! And the best part it is that you don't need a lot of ingredients to make it. This quick and easy snack is perfect for all occasions - dinner parties, get together or for watching a movie! The cheesiness of the pizza meets the crispiness of the chips with this pizza chips. So, what are you waiting for? Put on your aprons and try out this recipe.

This snack takes the best flavours of pizza.

Fusion Pizza Recipe: How To Make Pizza Chips

Start by preheating oven. Next, combine the mozzarella cheese, basil, oregano, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Place tiny scoops of the masala cheese using a spoon on the baking tray. Top the cheese with pepperonis. Bake the cheese till they become crispy chips. Let them cool for a few minutes and the pizza chips are ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Pizza Chips.





Serve this cheesy snack with tomato ketchup or pizza sauce.





Sounds easy, right?! Make this delicious pizza chips for a quick and easy snack and impress your family with your culinary skills.









