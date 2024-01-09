Tibetan cuisine is one of the most underrated cuisines out there. Most of us are up for trying other global cuisines, but this one doesn't come into the limelight that often. And even those who do, mostly associate it with just momos. However, the reality is that there is a lot more to explore in Tibetan cuisine. One such dish that deserves your attention is the quintessential thukpa. It is a type of clear soup made with Tibetan-style noodles along with vegetables or meat. It is served hot and is quite comforting to sip on during chilly days. As the winter season is in full swing, why not take a break from regular soup and try this unique Tibetan soup instead? Thukpa comes in several different varieties; here's a delectable one made with chicken keema. It is quite soul-satisfying and perfect to enjoy during the winter season.

What Is Chicken Keema Thukpa?

As the name suggests, this thukpa recipe features chicken keema. Keema is nothing but minced chicken that is mixed with different spices. To make this thukpa, the keema is first cooked and then mixed with vegetables. It is then stir-fried along with sauces before finally adding in the water and allowing it to slow cook. Once done, it is topped with noodles and garnished with spring onions. This soup is quite wholesome and makes for a meal by itself. You can enjoy it for lunch, dinner, or even in the evenings. It's slightly spicy, but it's something you should not miss trying.

Also Read: From Momos To Flavourful Soups: 7 Tibetan Dishes You Must Try

Chicken Keema Thukpa Recipe | How To Make Chicken Keema Thukpa

To make chicken keema thukpa, start by heating oil in a pan or wok over medium heat. Add chopped onions, garlic, and ginger. Saute until the onions become translucent in colour. Add maida and cook for a couple of minutes, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Now, add the chicken keema to the pan and cook until it's browned and cooked through. After this, put in the shredded cabbage, carrots, bok choy, and green peas. Stir-fry the vegetables for a few minutes, and then season the mixture with salt, vinegar, and soy sauce. Adjust the quantities as needed. Pour in enough water to make a soup-like consistency for the thukpa. Add the boiled noodles and simmer the mixture until the veggies are fully cooked. Just before serving, add spring onions for freshness. Serve the chicken keema thukpa hot!

Also Read: Beyond Majnu Ka Tila, 10 Places That Offer Best Of Tibetan Food In Delhi

For the complete recipe for chicken keema thukpa, click here.





Enjoy the chilly weather with a bowl of this delicious chicken keema thukpa. Let us know how you liked the taste in the comments below. Happy Cooking!