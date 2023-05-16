Tibetan food is a much-loved cuisine that has gained popularity around the world. Dishes like momos, noodles, and tigmo are some of the popular Tibetan dishes that can be easily found in restaurants. In addition to these, thukpa is a savoury soup dish that has also found a place in people's hearts. For those who don't know much about it, thukpa is a Tibetan-style noodle soup that is served with meat and vegetables. It is a staple noodle soup dish prepared in Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan, and some parts of the Himalayan region in India.





Also Read: Cooking Hack: How To Dehydrate Mushrooms To Increase Their Shelf Life And Use Them





If you're feeling sick, a brimming bowl of hot chicken thukpa can soothe your belly and make you feel warm. Additionally, this soupy dish is perfect to enjoy as supper on rainy days. You can easily prepare Tibetan-style chicken thukpa at home in just 20 minutes. We are sure that once you try this recipe, it will become your go-to comfort food.

What Does Thukpa Consist Of?

Thukpa is a best served hot. Photo Credit: pixabay

Thukpa comes in two varieties: vegetarian and non-vegetarian. A vegetable thukpa generally consists of boiled noodles and vegetables like carrots, onions, spinach, cabbage, and peas, along with a spiced vegetable broth. On the other hand, a non-vegetarian thukpa includes mutton and chicken pieces. These vegetables are cooked in the meat broth, and noodles are added to the hot soup.





Also Read: You Need Only 3 Ingredients To Make This Maharashtrian-Style Coconut Kharvas

Is Thukpa a Healthy Dish?

Vegetables are packed with nutrition. Photo Credit: unsplash

Yes, thukpa is a healthy dish. It is somewhat like a one-pot meal packed with nutritious vegetables such as carrots, spinach, onions, peas, etc., which are rich in protein and vitamin C. Adding meat to the thukpa makes it even healthier, as meats like chicken and mutton are rich sources of protein, selenium, and iron.

How to Make Chicken Thukpa | Chicken Thukpa Recipe:

Let's start by preparing noodles for the thukpa. Add a handful of noodles to boiling water and let it cook for some time. Further, rinse noodles with cold water and keep them aside. In another wok, boil the chicken pieces with crushed garlic cloves, salt, and pepper. Let it cook until the chicken pieces are tender. In a pan, add some oil and stir fry the vegetables. Now to make the thukpa, combine all the ingredients in the chicken broth and mix it well.





For the full recipe for chicken thukpa, click here.





Enjoy your scrumptious bowl of chicken thukpa for lunch or dinner. If you liked our recipe, do let us know in the comment section below.