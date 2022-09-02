Tea-time is nothing without a plateful of indulging snacks alongside. Hence, tea lovers, like us, can relate to the struggle of searching for interesting snacks every other day. Samosa, bonda, chaat, sev puri, pav bhaji are a few recipes that we have with our 'sham ki chai'. No doubt, these recipes are classics and loved by all. But having them every other day can be a little mundane. Isn't it? That's why we all look for some exciting and interesting snacks to make our tea time a memorable yet delicious affair. Considering this, here we bring you a recipe that would be a delight for all the seafood lovers out there. It is called Prawn Tikka.





You all must have tried the classic chicken tikka recipe, this recipe is equally delicious. Prawns are coated with a pool of spices and then grilled to perfection. The taste, texture, flavour, everything is just what we need for a delightful tea-time experience. So, without any further ado, let's learn how to make it at home with some basic steps.

Prawn Tikka Recipe: How To Make Prawn Tikka

You can use any prawns to make this recipe. King prawns, tiger prawns or whichever is easily available. To begin with the recipe, you first need to marinate the prawns. For that, take a mixing bowl, add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt to taste, curd, ginger-garlic paste, and mix well.

Next up, heat 2 tbsp of mustard oil in a pan, add this to the mixture and let it rest for about 10-20 minutes. The mustard oil tadka will give the recipe a fiery and piquant flavour.





Add the prawns and coat them well with the marinade. Once done, place the bowl inside the refrigerator.





Once done, thread the prawns onto the skewers and grill them over a grill pan with a bit of oil/butter. Grill from both sides. Sprinkle some chaat masala and your prawn tikka is ready to be savoured!





