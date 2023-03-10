When it comes to famous South Indian food items, idlis, dosas and uttapams usually top the list. There are so many varieties of each of these foods. You can not only top them with different veggies but also serve them with many types of chutneys and side dishes. There are innumerable tasty options for breakfast, lunch or dinner - that's the magic of South Indian food. What's more, these dishes have a wide variety of health benefits. They are light on the stomach and loaded with nutrients, making them our go-to option when we are ill. But we can easily get tired of the same old versions. This is why we have come up with a quick recipe for making tasty Beetroot Uttapams. These uttapams are also a great dish to make out of leftover idli batter. Find out more below.

Healthy Breakfast Idea: Beetroot Uttapams

Beetroot Uttapams are not just thick dosas with beetroot on top. Rather, one has to infuse the batter itself with the vegetable in order to make this uttapam. Wondering how? There are two ways to do this: use grated beetroot or use beetroot puree. Grating beetroot is a good option when you are in a hurry and need to quickly whip up your meal. Opt for beetroot puree when you have more time. In this way, you can also add other ingredients like shredded coconut, ginger and other spices while making the puree. As a result, your uttapam will have various layers of flavours. But what do you do with the grated/ pureed beetroot exactly? Check out our quick recipe:





How To Make Beetroot Uttapam At Home | Easy Recipe for Beetroot Uttapam

Add idli/ dosa batter to a large bowl. You can use readymade or homemade batter for this recipe. Add the beetroot (grated or pureed) to the same bowl. Mix well to form a lush, pinkish batter. On a heated tawa, add oil and later spoon batter onto it. Do not spread the batter thinly. Make a thick pancake-like shape. Add chopped veggies like onions, tomatoes, capsicum, and green chillies on top of the uttapam. Gently press them into the batter. Add more oil along the edges of the uttapam. Cover for a few minutes. Later, flip it and cook it on the other side too. Garnish the uttapam with coriander and serve with coconut chutney.

Click here for the full recipe and ingredient list for Beetroot Uttapams.





Apart from its taste, the beautiful pink colour of this uttapam makes it more tempting. Wondering how this dish is good for you? Click here to read about the health benefits. Here's another idea: you can use the same beetroot batter to make beet idlis. As usual, South Indian food offers you impressive variety. Try making this yummy beetroot uttapam today!