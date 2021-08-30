When it comes to making a quick and healthy snack, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? Is it a chilla, maybe something made out of oats or could it be a healthy chaat!? Well, there are many things to try, but if you are looking for a new twist to your regular meals, then today we bring you a recipe for a dhokla sandwich that is all things delicious! Although we are sure that you must have had dhokla with its lip-smacking chutneys, making a sandwich out of it is undoubtedly something new.





Dhokla is a low-calorie snack item that we all love to gorge on. This yellow spongy Gujarati snack is known for its fluffy and light texture that we can easily make at home or even buy from outside. Whether you are hungry, on a diet or have unexpected guests at home- dhokla is the one thing which we can have any time! But if you want to add more flavour to the basic dhokla, then try making a yummy sandwich out of it!

How To Make Dhokla Sandwich | Dhokla Sandwich Recipe

First, take a bowl and mix sooji, curd, green chillies, salt, turmeric powder, and lemon juice. Mix this well and form a batter. Then grease a pan and pour the batter into it. Steam till dhokla is formed. Once it is done, top it with a tadka of curry leaves, mustard seeds and heeng.

For the filling of the sandwich, take one piece of tomato, shredded paneer, capsicum and onion. Toss it in spices of your choice. Then take 2 pieces of dhokla, add a layer of green chutney on one side and imly chutney on another. Finally, add the filling in between and garnish it with bhujia to enjoy!





For the full recipe of the dhokla sandwich, click here.





Make this sandwich with some piping hot tea, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!