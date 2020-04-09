Watch: Tried The Regular Dhokla? This Katori Dhokla May Give A Twist To The Popular Dish

Sooji, just like besan, has several health benefits.

Highlights Experimentation with food has been a very common phenomenon since long

This katori dhokla brings a twist to the regular dhokla

Katori dhokla is made with sooji. instead of besan

Dhokla is one of the most common and popular dishes in Gujarati cuisine. Due to several factors, this dish has also become popular as a light and healthy breakfast meal in various parts of the country. However, the soft and fluffy dhokla makes a delightful snack any time of the day. Traditionally, this healthy snack is made out of besan and dahi, but over the years several people have experimented with different ingredients to make this popular Gujarati dish look and taste unique. Yes, experimentation with food has been a very common phenomenon since long. All a person should keep in mind is - no compromise with taste and nutritional factors of the dish.





Keeping this in mind, here we bring you a recipe that will give a twist to the regular dhokla recipe. It is called katori dhokla and is made with rava (sooji), instead of besan. Sooji (or semolina) just like besan (Bengal gram flour) has several health benefits. Sooji has always been a very popular ingredient for breakfast recipe (upma can be the first example). It is light on stomach and rich in iron and good carbs, which give you energy to keep going for the whole day.

Also Read: Upma: Here's All You Need To Know About The Traditional Indian Breakfast Dish





This katori dhokla recipe is shared by vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', where she used ingredients like sooji, different vegetables, curry leaves, mustard seeds et al. On that note, this recipe doesn't even have dahi in it. So during these lockdown days, if you have bare minimum ingredients at home, make this katori dhokla without any worries.





Watch The Recipe Video For Katori Dhokla:

Also Read: Try Crispy Sooji Toast For A Delightful Breakfast Meal













