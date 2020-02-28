For Weight Loss-Friendly Breakfast, This Suji Vegetable Dhokla Is Just The Healthy Dish You Want

Suji vegetable dhokla can be easily made at home.

Highlights Dhokla is a popular snacking item all across the country.

This suji veg dhokla is the perfect dish you can have for breakfast.

This light and healthy dhokla can be included in your weight loss diet.

When we embark on a weight loss journey, the most difficult thing to do is fighting cravings for all your favourite foods that are now precluded. But, if you explore, you may find many dishes that bring taste and health into a taut harmony. This suji vegetable dhokla is the perfect dish you can have for breakfast; it is nutritious, healthy and super tasty. You may be wondering, why have dhokla in the morning when this delicacy is mostly had as a snack? This special dhokla imbues a medley of nutrients from various vegetables and still makes for a light-on-the-stomach meal.





This spongy and fluffy suji dhokla with loads of vegetables packs a punch of flavours and colours - perfect for healthy breakfast. The recipe video was shared on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. If you are used to making the regular dhokla snack at home, this recipe should be a cinch for you.





Make a batter of suji, curd, baking soda, a pinch of turmeric and a dash of lemon juice. Add veggies like onions, tomatoes, bell peppers (capsicum) and green chillies. You can experiment and pick veggies of your choice. A tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves and hing is also added. Pour the batter in a greased deep bowl and cook it like you make your regular dhokla. This recipe makes the dhokla by steaming it on a stand in a cooker without whistle.

It takes about 10 minutes to make this yummy dhokla. Always check with fork or tooth pick if the dhokla is completely set before taking it out of the cooker. Revamp your breakfast menu and make it weight loss-friendly with this unique suji dhokla recipe.







Watch recipe video of suji vegetable dhokla -

