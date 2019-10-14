Low-Calorie Diet: This Low-Calorie, Fruity Lemon Drink Is Ideal For Dieters

A glass of lemonade could be so much more than just a welcome drink/thirst quencher

If you are embarking on a weight loss diet, it is natural to feel the jitters. It is also okay to be a little overwhelmed; after all, there are so many things in the market that are being pitched as the ultimate solution for weight gain. But we still insist you turn your eyes back to your kitchen once. You are sure to find ingredients that could help you lose some kilos and also sustain weight loss. Lemon (or nimbu) is one such citric wonder that could do wonders for weight reduction. This is one of the reasons why it is used in so many detox drinks and herbal concoctions. In fact, a glass of lemonade could be so much more than just a welcome drink/thirst quencher- it could be your very own weight-loss potion.





(Also Read: Weight Loss: 5 Low Calorie Breakfast Ideas You Can Try)





Weight Loss: How Lemons Aid Weight Loss?

The best aspect of lemonades is that it gives you enough room to experiment. You can spruce it up with endless fruits and herbs of your choice and make this low-cal beverage a loaded one. If you are looking for sustainable weight loss, you must understand the role of calories in detail. Everything that we eat generates a number of calories, which is a unit of energy. To refuel your energy levels, you need a certain amount of calories. However, if you eat junk food, processed good, sugary treats and drink aerated sodas, you are taking in too many calories. Your body does not require as many calories and these extra calories are stored as fats. Whereas, if you replace aerated drinks and sodas with homemade herbal drinks, juices, and lemonades, you could save yourself the calorie overload, thus cutting down chances of weight gain.

(Also Read: 11 Best Low Calorie Recipes | Easy Low Calorie Recipes)





In addition to being low in calories, lemons are packed with a number of antioxidants and minerals that could boost your overall health. Drinking lemon water early in the morning is known to rev up your metabolism naturally. Lemon also helps aid digestion and cleansing your system. A healthy digestion is vital for sustainable weight loss.





Weight Loss: Lemons are packed with a number of antioxidants and minerals





Radiant Lemonade Recipe

This vibrant lemonade also packs the goodness of chopped apples, chopped carrots, sliced beetroot and radish. A burst of freshness and flavour, this lemonade is packed with all things nice and nutritious. Add this to your healthy diet and see the impact yourself. Make sure you supplement your diet with a good workout regimen too.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



