Monsoon Diet: Drink This 3-Ingredient Coconut Water Juice To Boost Your Immunity This Season

Not only does coconut water provides our body with a good dose of electrolytes, but also has the potential of doing wonders for our skin-health, heart-health as well as the waistline

Deeksha Sarin  |  Updated: July 20, 2019 19:00 IST

Monsoon Diet: Drink This 3-Ingredient Coconut Water Juice To Boost Your Immunity This Season

A diet devoid of vital nutrients may end up giving rise to various deficiencies in the body.

  • Coconut water provides our body with a good dose of electrolytes
  • Coconut water is brimming with essential nutrients
  • Add in pineapple and lemon juice to make it even more nutritious

Now that monsoon season is here, it's time to pay attention to our immunity levels that tend to take a dip during this time of the year. In order to keep the immunity system strong and running, it is imperative to load up on a diet that comprises essential vitamins and minerals. A diet devoid of vital nutrients may end up giving rise to various deficiencies in the body. Hence, to take care of that, you can bring to your rescue the super-refreshing and healthy coconut water. The benefits of coconut water are aplenty and many nutritionists and dietitians across the world often recommend adding coconut water to diet to steer clear of harmful toxins. This is primarily because coconut water is replete with antioxidant properties that help in flushing out toxins from the body.

(Also Read: Coconut Water Benefits: 6 Reasons To Add This Wonder Drink To Your Diet)

2isg0fk

Coconut water along with pineapple and lemon is brimming with essential nutrients

Not only does coconut water provides our body with a good dose of electrolytes, but also has the potential of doing wonders for our skin-health, heart-health as well as the waistline. To enhance the immunity-boosting properties of this thirst quencher, all you have to do is add to it two kitchen ingredients that are brimming with health-benefiting properties- pineapple and lemon.

Pineapple and lemon both are excellent sources of Vitamin C. Being strong antioxidants, both these ingredients can help combat the formation of free radicals in the body. Adding them to coconut water would only take the nutritional value of this drink a notch higher. 

Here's How You Can Make An Immunity-Boosting Drink For Yourself:

Ingredients Required:

Coconut water - 1 glass
Lemon - 1 sliced    
Pineapple chunks - 1 cup

Method:

To begin with, add the pineapple chunks in a blender and give it a gentle spin. 
Once the pineapple chunks are blended well into a juice-like consistency, pour the juice out in a glass.
Take a pitcher or large vessel and combine coconut water with pineapple juice. 
Next, squeeze in some lemon juice and you're good to go.

Now that we have shared with you a quick and easy recipe of this stellar drink, bring together these ingredients and savour this delight to give a boost to your immunity levels this monsoon season.  

Comments

