Rajasthani cuisine is often termed as the royal cuisine. Even an average Rajahstahni thali is decorated with vibrant curries and luxurious dishes, topped with pure desi ghee and always finished off with a wholesome sweet treat! A Rajasthani fare is not just extensive but manages to satiate every single one of our cravings with the variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian recipes it has to offer. While Laal maas and Banjara gosht are the top tier choices when talking about non-vegetarian dishes, there are so many more Rajasthani dishes that make the cuisine impossible to miss for non-vegetarians. For instance, did you know that the Rajasthan cuisine boasts an equally enticing variety of fish dishes too? Well if you didn't, then get ready to be blown away by the explosion of flavours that this extremely easy and famous Rajasthani fish dish has to offer. It's called, Macchhli Jaisamandi and comes from the glitzy and glamorous 'city of lakes', Udaipur.

Maachli Jaisamandi is a famous dish from Udaipur

Much like all other rich Rajasthani dishes, the maachli jaisamndi also has extensively rich and spicy flavours to it. The preparation is fairly simple and the dish is made of common ingredients like mint leaves, cumin, ginger-garlic and obviously fish. What makes the dish stand though is its unique way of cooking and the rich velvety flavoursome gravy made with cream and green chutney. The fish pieces are dipped in spiced batter and further cooked in a mouth-watering gravy full of spices and a silky texture of the cream. If the recipe has gotten you excited, you can easily try making this for your next celebrations or those mandatory weekend indulgences. Try it out today, with this recipe here.

How to Make Maachli Jaisamandi l Maachli Jaisamandi Recipe:

Take a fish fillet and wash it properly, slit it in the middle and apply the prepared green paste. Prepare a batter with eggs, maida, spices and dip the fish in it. Deep fry until golden. Prepare the gravy by heating some oil, adding cumin, cream and the prepared green paste. Once everything is mixed well, add the fried fish and cook for a while. Take off the heat garnish with ginger juliennes and serve hot.





Click here for the recipe of Maachli Jaisamandi





Try out this rich and delicious fish recipe from the royal land of Rajasthan. Let us know how it turns out, in the comments below.