What is your go-to comfort food? If you ask us, we'd say a piping hot bowl of Maggi. This noodle dish is oozing with flavour and instantly takes us down memory lane. After all, we've all had some special memories associated with Maggi, haven't we? While Maggi tastes good on its own, imagine if you could relish its flavour in the form of a delicious soup? As winter is in full swing, there's nothing quite like sipping soup, and with Maggi in it, you're simply going to fall in love with it. Introducing Maggi Thukpa - a hearty and wholesome soup recipe that is super comforting and will make for a delightful addition to your winter menu. Once you try it out, you'll find yourself making it again and again. The recipe for this Maggi thukpa was shared by the Instagram page @food.and.frolic.

What Is Thukpa?

Thukpa is a popular Tibetan soup featuring slurpy noodles, fresh veggies or meat, spices, all brought together in a broth. It is packed with flavour and quite nutritious, making it an ideal dish to relish on a cold, chilly night. You can also prepare thukpa for your winter brunches. Ready in just under 15-20 minutes, it's something that all soup lovers must try.

Is Maggi Thukpa Healthy? Why Should You Give It A Try This Winter?

Traditionally, thukpa is made with rice noodles, egg noodles, or hakka noodles. However, this version is prepared with our all-time favourite Maggi noodles. While Maggi by itself is not a healthy option, the fact that it is cooked with a medley of veggies helps add nutrition to the soup. Moreover, the warm broth is quite soothing for the throat - a comforting feeling we all love during winter.

How To Make Maggi Thukpa At Home | Maggi Thukpa Recipe

Maggi thukpa is easy to prepare, requiring minimal ingredients and just a few steps. Start by heating oil in a pan, then add chopped ginger, garlic, and green chillies. Saute well and add sliced onions, bell peppers, carrots, and cabbage. Give it a good mix and add Maggi masala with water. Now, add a little soy sauce and sweet chilli sauce along with Maggi noodles. Allow it to cook for about 7-8 minutes or until fully done. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice. That's it - your Maggi thukpa is ready to be savoured!

So, what are you waiting for? Grab a packet of Maggi noodles and make this warm and comforting thukpa today!