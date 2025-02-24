Maha Shivratri is a time for devotion, fasting, and offering sacred prasad to Lord Shiva. In keeping with the sattvic traditions of the festival, using natural sweeteners like desi khand instead of refined sugar makes the offerings not only more nutritious but also aligned with Ayurvedic principles. Desi khand, an unrefined form of cane sugar, retains essential minerals, making it a healthier choice. some wholesome prasad recipes that you can prepare with desi khand. By incorporating desi khand into these recipes, you can prepare prasad that is not only delicious but also beneficial for health.

1. Desi Khand Panjeeri Recipe

A nourishing prasad made with whole wheat flour, dry fruits, and desi khand.

Ingredients:

1 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup desi khand

1/4 cup ghee

1/4 cup mixed nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

1 tbsp edible gum (gond)

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Method:

Heat ghee in a pan and roast the whole wheat flour on low flame until golden brown.

In the same pan, fry edible gum until it puffs up and then crush it.

Add crushed nuts and roast for a minute.

Mix in desi khand and cardamom powder, stirring well.

Let it cool slightly before offering as prasad.

2. Desi Khand Malpua Recipe

Soft, syrupy pancakes that make for a divine prasad.

Ingredients:

1 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup desi khand

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Ghee for frying

Chopped nuts for garnish

Method:

Make a smooth batter by mixing flour, milk, and desi khand. Let it rest for 10 minutes.

Heat ghee in a pan and pour small portions of the batter to form pancakes.

Cook on low flame until golden brown on both sides.

Garnish with nuts and offer as prasad.

3. Desi Khand Besan Laddoo Recipe

A simple yet delicious laddoo infused with rich flavors.

Ingredients:

1 cup besan (gram flour)

1/2 cup desi khand

1/2 cup ghee

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

2 tbsp chopped nuts

Method:

Heat ghee in a pan and roast the besan until golden brown and aromatic.

Remove from heat and let it cool slightly.

Add desi khand, cardamom powder, and nuts. Mix well.

Shape into small laddoos and serve as prasad.

4. Desi Khand Sabudana Kheer Recipe

A light yet satisfying kheer perfect for fasting days.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sabudana (sago)

2 cups milk

1/4 cup desi khand

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp chopped nuts

Method:

Soak sabudana in water for 30 minutes.

Heat milk in a pan and add soaked sabudana.

Cook until sabudana turns translucent.

Stir in desi khand and cardamom powder, cooking for another 5 minutes.

Garnish with nuts and serve as prasad.

This Maha Shivratri, celebrate with these wholesome offerings that honor both tradition and well-being.





