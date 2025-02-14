India loves a good festival, and Maha Shivratri is one of the biggest celebrations of the year. After Basant Panchami, the focus now shifts to this sacred day, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Also known as 'the Great Night of Shiva', the festival will be celebrated on 26 February 2025. Devotees mark the day by offering milk, honey, and water to the 'Shivling' in temples. In South India, Maha Shivratri is observed on the 'Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha' in 'Magha' month, while in North India, it falls in 'Phalgun' month, making it a grand occasion. Many believe that fasting on this day brings blessings and fulfils wishes.





When Is Maha Shivratri 2025?

Maha Shivratri Date: Wednesday, 26 February 2025

Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 12:09 AM - 12:59 AM, 27 February





Duration: 50 minutes





Shivratri Parana Time: 6:48 AM - 8:54 AM, 27 February





Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 11:08 AM, 26 February 2025





Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 8:54 AM, 27 February 2025

Significance And Rituals Of Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri falls on the 'Chaturdashi' of 'Krishna Paksha' in 'Phalgun' month, marking the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe a fast, praying for blessings and fulfilment of their wishes. Many eat only once the day before and then fast until the next morning after performing the puja at night. While some devotees go without food for the entire day, others opt for fast-friendly meals to keep their energy up.

Here Are 5 Delicious Recipes To Try During Maha Shivratri Fast:

1. Kuttu Dosa

A fasting-friendly dosa made with buckwheat flour, colocasia, and a spiced potato filling. Light, crispy, and perfect for vrat meals. Click here for the recipe.

2. Sabudana Khichdi

A vrat staple that is light yet filling. Made with sago pearls, green chillies, and mild spices, it is a great energy booster. Click here for the recipe.

3. Shakarkandi Chaat

This sweet and spicy sweet potato chaat is a quick and easy vrat snack. Tossed with rock salt, lemon juice, and mild spices, it is bursting with flavour. Click here for the recipe.

4. Aloo Rasedaar

A comforting, flavourful curry made with boiled potatoes, cumin, tomatoes, and mild spices. Best paired with crispy kuttu puris. Click here for the recipe.

5. Makhana Kheer

A creamy, mildly sweet dessert made with foxnuts, milk, and dry fruits. This dish is perfect for both bhog and breaking the fast. Click here for the recipe.





Wishing you a blessed and joyful Maha Shivratri 2025!