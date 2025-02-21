Maha Shivratri is a time of devotion, reflection, and of course, fasting! While the day calls for spiritual discipline, it doesn't mean you have to stay hungry. There are plenty of delicious and nourishing foods you can enjoy while keeping your vrat intact. From crispy makhanas to comforting sabudana dishes, these foods will keep you energised throughout the day. Wondering what all foods you can eat? Read on to find out!

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Foods You Can Eat While Fasting On Maha Shivratri:

1. Sabudana

A staple in vrat meals, sabudana is light on the stomach yet packed with energy. Whether in the form of khichdi, crispy vadas, or a comforting kheer, this ingredient keeps you full and fuelled for the day. Click here to discover delicious sabudana recipes.

2. Makhana

Crunchy, nutritious, and easy to munch on, makhana is a great snack for Maha Shivratri fasting. Roast it with a pinch of sendha namak and ghee or turn it into a creamy kheer for a wholesome treat. Here are some interesting ways to incorporate it into your meals.

3. Fruits

No fasting meal is complete without a variety of fresh fruits. Bananas, apples, pomegranates, and papayas provide natural sugars to keep your energy levels up. You can also enjoy dry fruits like almonds and raisins.

4. Milk

Dairy plays a key role in Maha Shivratri fasting, as it is considered pure and sattvic. A glass of milk, a bowl of curd, or a refreshing buttermilk drink can help keep you hydrated and full.

5. Singhara

Another food you can eat while fasting is singhara, also known as water chestnut. Its flour can be used to make delicious puris and even halwa. What's even better is that it's light on the stomach and easy to digest.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Foods To Avoid During Maha Shivratri 2025?

While fasting, certain foods are strictly avoided to maintain the sanctity of the vrat. Here's what you should steer clear of:

Grains & Lentils: Rice, wheat, dal, and pulses are not consumed during fasting.

Rice, wheat, dal, and pulses are not consumed during fasting. Regular Salt: Only sendha namak is allowed.

Only sendha namak is allowed. Non-Vegetarian Foods: Meat, eggs, and even onion and garlic are avoided.

Meat, eggs, and even onion and garlic are avoided. Alcohol & Caffeine: Tea, coffee, and alcohol are best skipped for a pure fasting experience.

By choosing the right foods and avoiding the restricted ones, you can observe Maha Shivratri fasting in a healthy and fulfilling way. Will you be fasting this year? Let us know!