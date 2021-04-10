"The Ultimate Cheese On Toast," is what Maheep Kapoor's latest Instagram entry is all about. Maheep is the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor. A jewellery designer by profession, Maheep, just like the rest of the Kapoor family, is a big foodie. Today, she asked a very important question via her Instagram Stories. She happily indulged in cheese on toast and shared a picture of it. We could also spot some crisps on the top of the toast. "Who else likes crisps on their cheese toast?," wrote Maheep. A cheese toast "plus crisp" is all you need to satisfy your hunger pangs for a perfect snack. Isn't it?

Surely, there is no time and venue for this meal. We're not talking about perfectly melted cheesy goodness. We're talking about a simple slice on a lightly toasted bottom with soft centers. So easy and good.



It seems almost everybody in the Kapoor family is a big-time foodie. Recently, Maheep's daughter Shanaya Kapoor allowed us to take a look at her "Date Night" platter. In the reposted Instagram Stories, we could see cheese board and charcuterie on a table. Shanay was chilling with her fried Vedika Karnani and others. Apart from these, the menu also included ham slices, sausages, pork and chicken.

Shanaya is going to make her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Production film. As for Maheep, Season 2 of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has been renewed and we can't wait to see what Maheep has in store for us ahead.

