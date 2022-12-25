Let's admit, there's something about the weekend that raises our deepest foodie desires. After a long and tiring week, we all look forward to unwinding and indulging in some decadent dishes to satisfy our cravings. Whether you're planning to visit your favourite restaurant or cook something at home, rich and flavourful curries are a must-have on the weekend menu! And Indian cuisine consists of a variety of such regional and traditional curries. Be it the classic dal makhni, shahi paneer, rogan josh or butter chicken, they all spell indulgence in every bite! Adding to the list, here we bring you a lip-smacking Punjabi lemon chicken recipe that is ideal for weekend indulgence.





Punjabi lemon chicken is made with chicken thighs, citrus juices, sugarcane juice and a blend of flavourful masalas. This chicken delicacy has a tangy flavour and a melt-in-the-mouth texture. Make this delicious version of chicken for your next dinner party and we are sure your guests will absolutely love it! Serve with roti, naan or steamed rice. Check out the recipe below.





(Also Read: Chole Chicken: A Punjabi Fusion Chicken Curry You Should Definitely Try)

Punjabi lemon chicken is a wonderful recipe that nobody can resist. Photo: iStock

Punjabi Lemon Chicken Recipe I How To Make Punjabi Lemon Chicken

To begin with the recipe, first, heat some oil in a heavy cooking vessel. Add cumin seeds and allow them to crackle. Now, add onions, chopped ginger and garlic and saute well. Add coriander powder and turmeric powder. Toast the spices on high flame and then add a little water to mix everything together. (Mix until the oil rises to the top and the masala is well cooked.)





At this stage, add salt, followed by the chicken thighs. Continue cooking on high flame or until the chicken is well-coated with the masalas. Add lemon and orange juice and deglaze the pan well. Stir well. Next, add a little sugarcane juice to balance out the acidity of the lemon juice.





Bring the chicken to a boil, then turn the heat to low, cover the pan and let the chicken simmer for a while. Once the chicken is cooked, uncover the pan and simmer the light gravy until slightly reduced. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot!

For the complete recipe of Punjabi lemon chicken, click here.

For more Punjabi recipes, click here.

Try this delicious chicken dish this weekend, let us know how it turns out in the comments section below.