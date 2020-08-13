Make Hari Mirch Tandoori Soya Chaap For Restaurant-Like Snacking (Recipe By Uncultured Cafe)

Tandoori soya chaap recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Soya chaap is a popular snack in India.

Make restaurant-style tandoori soya chaap at home.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Do you ever go to a restaurant or bar or cafe and start your meal without having starters first? We don't think so. Snacks are one of the reasons we even plan a trip to one. There's something about the snacks they serve that are almost impossible to replicate at home. Take soya chaap, for instance. The juicy, succulent soya chaap sticks are ideal for filling up our tummy to suppress hunger while pleasing our taste buds at the same time. If you want to try making it at home, there's no better way than to make it exactly like you get in restaurants. So, here we have a chef-special recipe of hari mirch tandoori soya chaap by none other than Uncultured Cafe and Bar.





Watch: Hari Mirch Tandoori Soya Chaap Recipe:

(Also Read: Make Restaurant-Style Soya Chaap Sticks At Home - Recipe Inside)











Soya chaap fired up with the smokiness of a tandoor and spiced with loads of green chillies sums up what's in store for us. You just need 10 minutes to make these soya chaaps after marinating them with curd, chilli powder, green chilli paste and coriander paste for about two hours. You can also have the soya chaap as a full-fledged meal by pairing it with naan or roomali roti with a side of chutney and onions.

Here's the step-by-step recipe for you to make tandoori soya chaap conveniently at home:



PREP TIME: 2 hours COOK TIME: 10 minutes SERVES: 2





Ingredients:

5-6 soya chaap sticks

1 cup hung curd

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp green chilli paste

3 tbsp coriander paste

Salt to taste

2 tbsp oil



Method:

1. Marinate soya chaap sticks with curd, red chilli powder, green chilli paste, coriander paste, oil and salt.

2. Marinate for 2 hours.

3. Heat the grill or tandoor.

4. Use a skewer to arrange the marinated chaap inside the tandoor.

5. Cook the chaap for 4-5 mins from each side.

6. Serve hot with naan.









