Come winters and all things warm, delicious and satiating are on our mind. Be it a comforting bowl of soup or a sumptuous dessert, there are so many winter recipes to choose from. There are some special winter cocktails that are help spread the warmth within. Apart from their delicious taste, these cocktails are also great to keep seasonal blues at bay. Hot toddy, for instance, is an excellent cocktail that is almost medicinal in nature. So, what exactly is hot toddy all about? What goes into its making? Here's all you need to know about this cocktail recipe.





Why Is It Called Hot Toddy? Origin Of Hot Toddy - A Popular Winter Cocktail

The hot toddy is a classic drink that is a winter-special cocktail. It is a warm recipe made by mixing a base liquor with honey, lemon, spices and even tea at times. According to popular legend, the drink is said to have its origins in the British Raj in India. It was described as a strong drink made with alcohol, sugar, hot water and some spices. Locally, it was known as 'taady' which got converted into toddy as reports suggest.

Beginner-Friendly Tips And Tricks To Make Hot Toddy Like A Pro

If you want to enjoy this amazing winter cocktail, you have come to the right place. The hot toddy can be made at home with a few simple ingredients. The best part is that even beginners can ace it! Even if you are unfamiliar with the art of mixology and making cocktails, hot toddy is a recipe you can easily make like a pro.





Hot toddy makes for the perfect addition to your winter menu. Photo: iStock

Here Are 6 Beginner-Friendly Tips And Tricks To Make Hot Toddy:

Pre-heating the glass is an excellent way to make your hot toddy stay warm. You can either choose to rinse your glass with hot water and dry it, or else, place a water-filled glass in the microwave. Although hot toddy is a liquor-based cocktail, it can be made with many other non-alcoholic options as well. Use warm water or a spice-infused tea to make an interesting base in the cocktail. Feel free to experiment with the teas in your hot toddy. You can try mixing in green tea, black tea, or any other tea of your choice. You will end up elevating your toddy experience to a whole new level! Hot toddy is just a way to relax in the winter and warm up your system. You can keep alcohol content to a minimum of 6%, which is about the same as beer. If you want a stronger flavour, you can simmer it for longer. Some recipes may ask you to keep it simple, however, we would recommend stirring in additional ingredients like honey and lemon juice. This will add sweetness to your drink that you will thoroughly enjoy! Garnish the drink with a lemon wedge, a small cinnamon stick or a slice of dried orange. You can even throw in a slice of ginger, a hint of nutmeg or a thin slice of chilli for an additional zing. This will further add a visual appeal to the hot toddy and make it slightly more interesting.

So, what are you waiting for? Try and make hot toddy yourself and enjoy this warm and interesting drink to elevate your winter experience.

