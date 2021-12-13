With the cold winter nights continuing to make us shiver, we have had a fair share of warm and nourishing soups and brews these past weeks. From homemade tomato soups to signature restaurant-style manchow soups, we find ourselves going after anything that will help us brave off the chilly weather these days. And if you are looking for a warm beverage that is a tad bit lighter and easier to prepare than a soup, we've got just what you need, it's called - Toddy. Toddy is the quintessential 'snow day' drink for the western countries, but it is gaining popularity among the Indians too, given its simplicity and the rich and rustic blend of spices that make it a cozy and comforting drink.

(Also read: A Little Warmth Goes a Long Way - The Science of Hot Drinks)





Usually made with alcohol, we are helping you with both non-alcoholic and alcoholic versions of Hot Toddy that you can enjoy with friends and family. Hot Toddy is also known for its cold-curing power. The warm liquid, the blend of spices, the honey, and the fresh lemon juice are all helpful when you have a sore throat or common cold. The process starts by preparing a simple hot tea, add the required spices and honey to this, and finishing with a lemon wedge and cinnamon stick for that extra punch of flavors. Give this delicious drink a try; here is the recipe for you.

How To Make Hot Toddy l Hot Toddy Recipe:

For the classic Hot Toddy recipe, all you need is whiskey, warm water, and some honey and lemon juice. You may also use a lemon wedge and cinnamon stick for garnishing. Here is the method:





In a glass, take 3/4th warm boiling water and add 1/4th cup whiskey to it.





Mix equal parts lemon juice and honey to balance off the sweet and zingy nature of the drink.





Once mixed well, drop the lemon wedge and cinnamon stick, and the Hot Toddy is prepared.

(Also read: Winter Diet: This Warm Apple-Kinnu Winter Punch Is Giving Us Major Cozy Vibes)





In the same way, you can prepare the other kind of Toddy by replacing whiskey with tea. Plain black tea is the best to start with because of its neutral flavor; however, if you are going for any other kind, like a green tea or herbal tea, make sure that the flavors of whole spices will complement the taste of tea rather than conflict with the spice blend. Here is the method:





Pour honey, lemon juice, and ground cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg powder in a cup.





Pour warm black tea and stir well, dissolving the honey and mixing other spices.





Add a lemon wedge and enjoy while warm.





Try this Hot Toddy recipe that next time you feel a little under the weather, or just need a push to get through a particularly chilly night. Let us know how you liked it in the comments below.