Every season brings a plethora of delicious and vibrant seasonal delicacies with it. If it is the cooling cucumbers and sweet mangoes for summer, it certainly is the nourishing green vegetables and warming sesame seeds for the winters. And if these seasonal changes in our diet were not enough, we have a list of other things we can rely on to help us survive this cold. For instance, with the onset of winters, we can add different warm beverages, soups and stews to our diet to help us deal with the harsh weather conditions. And since the nippy weather makes us lazy and lethargic, these winter beverages are usually filled with healthy ingredients that will give us just the energy boost we need. Although tea and coffee are undoubtedly a crowd favourite, what we need is a little more than that. Here is a list of nourishing and delicious classic winter beverages that have warming ingredients to aid sound health.

5 Hot And Soothing Winter Drinks:

1. Apple Kinu Punch:

Both apples and oranges are common winter fruits that are abundantly available in the season. You can try making this warm and soothing apple kinu punch to keep yourself cosy and comfortable in the chilly weather. An aromatic and fruity drink, the apple-kinu punch has a simple recipe too; try it out here.

Apple punch is a warm winter drink

2. Noon Chai:

A beautiful rosy Kashmiri tea, Noon chai is a must-try if you like experimenting with your morning cuppa. The colour and aroma of this delicacy is sure to get people asking for recipes. The tea can be prepared with basic ingredients like tea leaves, milk, and salt or you can make a much authentic and flavoursome version with added whole spices and garnishes. Click here for the recipe of Kashmiri Noon Chai.

3. Masala Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate is as classic as it can get when talking of winter drinks, but have you ever tried masala hot chocolate? A spicy desi spin to the original recipe, all you need is cinnamon sticks, cloves and cardamom to give it that instant zing. Try it out today, with this recipe here.

Masala hot chocolate is a delicious winter drink

4. Hot Toddy

If you are looking for a no-fuss soothing winter drink, a hot Toddy is definitely the best choice. Made by merely boiling tea and whole spices together, this recipe is just what you need on those winter nights. The recipe has both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions, read about it here.





5. Masala Doodh:

Masala Doodh is a delightful combination of the flavours of milk, spices, and dry fruits. It is nourishing, healthy and can be enjoyed in any season for the pool of benefits it brings along with it. You can try the classic masala doodh, or an aromatic kesari masala doodh or the ever-famous haldi masala doodh. Read about all three recipes here.

The masala doodh is one of the classic winter drinks

There you have it, these winter beverages will keep you warm and snug during the winter months. Which one are you brewing first? Let us know in the comments below