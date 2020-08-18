Make Instant Dhokla In A Glass That Too Without Steamer, Here's How!

Instant Dhokla Recipe: Unlike many desi snacks, Dhokla is not fried, or spicy

Highlights Dhokla is a Gujarati snack

The Gujarati marvel has fans across the world

Dhokla is traditionally made in a steamer

A discussion on Gujarati food can never be complete without a mention of Dhokla. The yellow coloured, square-shaped snack is truly one of a kind. Unlike many other Indian snacks, Dhokla is not fried, or spicy -in fact, it has a tinge of sweet in it. Dhokla is a steamed snack and is enjoyed with the side of green chilly and/or chutney. You may have tried making dhokla in steamers or microwave, but have you ever tried making it in glass?! It is indeed an ingenious way-and if for some reason your steamer is out of order and you are intensely craving dhokla, there is no stopping you. The equipment you need to make dhokla in a glass, a pan, a lid and that's about it. What about the ingredients, you ask? Ingredients are more or less remain the same as that of traditional dhokla.





To try this instant dhokla recipe, take a bowl sieve some besan in it. Then add some salt, turmeric, hing, citric acid/ lemon juice/white vinegar, sugar, ginger paste and green chillies. Add some water and make a nice slurry. Now set the pan, add some water, place a stand cover it with a lid and pre-heat for 10 minutes.





Grease the glass with some oil, and pour the batter in the glass. Fill upt 3/4th of the glass and not more. Now place the glass inside the pan, cover the lid and let it cook.





Here is the full recipe of glass dhokla by food vlogger and YouTuber Parul. The recipe is posted on her YouTube Channel Cook With Parul.





