If you want to put in more nutrients to your diet, make spinach dhokla or palak ka dhokla

Neha Grover  |  Updated: September 12, 2019 11:19 IST

This Spinach (Palak) Dhokla Is A Perfect Combo Of Taste And Health

Highlights
  • This dhokla loads up on the superfood, spinach
  • Spinach is a nutrient powerhouse and provides a host of health properties
  • Spinach dhokla is delicious and light; perfect for a healthy small eat

There are times when you don't want to stuff yourself with heavy fried snacks and want a light, easy dish to go with your evening tea. When you think of light snacks, dhokla is probably the first thing that comes to your mind. Spongy and fluffy, dhokla is a gift from Gujarat to the rest of the country. People love it so much, that now it is a common snack, relished in all other states. Dhokla is moisture-rich and low in calories, which makes it an ideal food for those watching their weight. But, if you want to put in more nutrients to your diet, make spinach dhokla or palak ka dhokla.

The regular plain dhokla is made of fermented batter of gram flour (besan). This dhokla loads up on the superfood, spinach. But, why spinach? Because, this vegetable is a nutrient powerhouse and provides a host of properties that fulfil most of the nutritional needs of the body. It is extremely rich in iron and proteins that make it a noted energy-boosting food. Spinach is also rich in vitamins A, C and K, and minerals like magnesium and manganese.

3c0qku78

Spinach is a wonderful green vegetable packed with amazing nutrients.
 

Here is how you can make spinach dhokla at home - 

Spinach Dhokla Recipe –

Ingredients -

4 cups spinach

1 cup water

2 cups curd

2 cups gram flour

Half cup grated coconut

9-10 green chillies

Juice of 4-5 lemons

2 tablespoons mustard seeds

1 tablespoon fruit salt

1/4 cup sugar

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 inch piece of ginger (adrak)

A bunch of coriander leaves



Method -

Step 1- Make a paste of spinach, ginger and green chilies by adding a little water and salt. Blend them. Add gram flour and more water to get a smooth, liquid consistency. Let the mixture sit for one hour.

Step 2 – Add fruit salt to the batter and mix well. Make dhokla like you make regular dhokla in a steamer or dhokla maker.

Step 3 – Once the dhokla is made and cut out, pour sugar syrup over all the pieces.

Step 4 – Heat mustard seeds in some oil and wait for them to crackle. Pour the oil with mustard seeds all over the dhokla.

Step 5- Garnish the dhokla with grated coconut and coriander leaves and serve it hot or cold with mint chutney.

Spinach dhokla tastes so delicious that you will not miss your old, regular dhokla at all. And, the thought of it being so nutritious will make you want to eat more of it.

