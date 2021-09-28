If you love to have something spicy, rich and loaded with buttery flavour, then ghee roast recipes are a must-try! Popular in South India, ghee roast recipes are traditionally made with meat and are topped with oodles of ghee which adds a rich flavour to the dish. The ghee roast recipe varies by region, but the idea is always to create a spicy flavour. The masala in this is more like a paste than a dry powder. It's usually cooked with a mix of Kashmiri red chillies, garlic, and tamarind which provides a great balance to the heat. While one can experiment with different ingredients, here we bring you 3 -way ghee roasts that you can easily make at home!





Here Are 3-Ways To Make Ghee Roast | 3-Way Ghee Roast

1. Chicken Ghee Roast

This is the most popular and traditional recipe that one can easily find in any south Indian restaurant or homes. Made with roasted chicken and a blend of masalas, this dish is spicy, a little tangy, and is cooked in fiery red gravy cooked with plenty of ghee to enhance the taste. For the full recipe, click here.

2. Mutton Ghee Roast

By now, we are sure that you must have eaten all kinds of mutton dishes, and to add to that list- the mutton ghee roast is the perfect dish. In this preparation, mutton chunks are cooked thoroughly with spices and chillies and are best served with paratha or dosa! See the full recipe here.

3. Paneer Ghee Roast

If you are a vegetarian, then you are in luck as the recipe of paneer ghee roast is not only easy to make but also super delicious. Paneer ghee roast can be served as a snack and even as a main course. Since this dish has a rich and fulfilling taste, one can have it as a snack wrapped in paratha. As for the main course, add more gravy to the paneer and serve with rice! Find the full recipe here.

Make these delicious ghee roasts and let us know which one you liked the best!