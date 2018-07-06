Make Tandoori Chai At Home In Just 3 Easy Steps

This variety of tea has a unique preparation style
It has a unique earthy flavour, along with a smoky taste
Chai lovers, here's something for you! If you are someone who has a special liking for chai and can have it in almost any form, then tandoori chai is here to please your taste buds. Get over the regular tandoori paneer, tandoori roti and tandoori kebabs, as tandoori chai has made its way to the foodie sphere. This amazing variety of tea got the buzz after a tea shop based in Pune, called 'Chai La,' started serving this unique concoction. What makes this tea different from the others is its quirky preparation style; wherein, empty kulhad or clay pot is pre-heated in tandoor and then half cooked tea is poured in it. It eventually gets fully brewed. If you, too, wish to savour this delight, then we've got your back. Here is a recipe of tandoori chai by Mumbai-based food blogger Alpa, who runs a blog by the name 'Something's Cooking With Alpa.' Read on to know more about it steps and ingredients:
1. Place the clay pot on a flame and heat it up for the next 10 minutes on a medium flame. Prepare the tea by boiling the water and adding sugar, tea leaves, lemon grass, mint leaves and tea masala. Once the water starts boiling, add the milk and boil for 2 more minutes.
2. With the help of a tea strainer, pour the tea in a glass jar. Now, carefully using tongs, place the clay pot in a deep pot/vessel, and start pouring the hot tea in it.
3. The tea will start to bubble in the clay pot and would eventually ooze out. After few minutes, pour it in a clean clay pot and pair it with bun maska or biscuits of your choice.
Note: This cooking process is going to give the tea a very unique earthy flavour, along with a smoky taste.
CommentsNow, that we have shared the recipe with you, make this unique tandoori chai in the comforts of your kitchen and get going!