SEARCH

Make Tandoori Chai At Home In Just 3 Easy Steps

   |  Updated: July 06, 2018 17:32 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Make Tandoori Chai At Home In Just 3 Easy Steps
Highlights
  • Tandoori chai is sure to please your taste buds
  • This variety of tea has a unique preparation style
  • It has a unique earthy flavour, along with a smoky taste
Chai lovers, here's something for you! If you are someone who has a special liking for chai and can have it in almost any form, then tandoori chai is here to please your taste buds. Get over the regular tandoori paneer, tandoori roti and tandoori kebabs, as tandoori chai has made its way to the foodie sphere. This amazing variety of tea got the buzz after a tea shop based in Pune, called 'Chai La,' started serving this unique concoction. What makes this tea different from the others is its quirky preparation style; wherein, empty kulhad or clay pot is pre-heated in tandoor and then half cooked tea is poured in it. It eventually gets fully brewed. If you, too, wish to savour this delight, then we've got your back. Here is a recipe of tandoori chai by Mumbai-based food blogger Alpa, who runs a blog by the name 'Something's Cooking With Alpa.' Read on to know more about it steps and ingredients: 

(Also Read: Tandoori Tadka Chai: Head Over To This Pune Shop For A Smoky Masala Chai)
 

Ingredients:Milk - 1 cup
Water- 1.5 cups
Tea leaves- 2 tbsp
Sugar - 2 tsp
Lemon Grass 1 tbsp
Mint leaves 1 tbsp
Tea Spice/Chai masala - 2 pinch
1 clay pot for tandoori flavour



Method Of making the Tandoor Chai


1.    Place the clay pot on a flame and heat it up for the next 10 minutes on a medium flame. Prepare the tea by boiling the water and adding sugar, tea leaves, lemon grass, mint leaves and tea masala. Once the water starts boiling, add the milk and boil for 2 more minutes.

2.    With the help of a tea strainer, pour the tea in a glass jar. Now, carefully using tongs, place the clay pot in a deep pot/vessel, and start pouring the hot tea in it. 

3.    The tea will start to bubble in the clay pot and would eventually ooze out. After few minutes, pour it in a clean clay pot and pair it with bun maska or biscuits of your choice.

Note: This cooking process is going to give the tea a very unique earthy flavour, along with a smoky taste.

CommentsNow, that we have shared the recipe with you, make this unique tandoori chai in the comforts of your kitchen and get going!

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Tandoori ChaiHow To Make Tandoori ChaiTandoori TeaChai La Pune
How To Peel Garlic: Easy Tips And Tricks To Peel Garlic Without Fuss
How To Peel Garlic: Easy Tips And Tricks To Peel Garlic Without Fuss
Weight Loss: Top 10 Breakfast Mistakes You Need To Stop Making Today!
Weight Loss: Top 10 Breakfast Mistakes You Need To Stop Making Today!

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Recipes

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 