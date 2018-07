Make Tandoori Chai At Home In Just 3 Easy Steps

Highlights Tandoori chai is sure to please your taste buds

This variety of tea has a unique preparation style

It has a unique earthy flavour, along with a smoky taste

Method Of making the Tandoor Chai

(Also Read: Tandoori Tadka Chai: Head Over To This Pune Shop For A Smoky Masala Chai Water- 1.5 cupsTea leaves- 2 tbspSugar - 2 tspLemon Grass 1 tbspMint leaves 1 tbspTea Spice/Chai masala - 2 pinch1 clay pot for tandoori flavourPlace the clay pot on a flame and heat it up for the next 10 minutes on a medium flame. Prepare the tea by boiling the water and adding sugar, tea leaves, lemon grass, mint leaves and tea masala. Once the water starts boiling, add the milk and boil for 2 more minutes.With the help of a tea strainer, pour the tea in a glass jar. Now, carefully using tongs, place the clay pot in a deep pot/vessel, and start pouring the hot tea in it.The tea will start to bubble in the clay pot and would eventually ooze out. After few minutes, pour it in a clean clay pot and pair it with bun maska or biscuits of your choice.This cooking process is going to give the tea a very unique earthy flavour, along with a smoky taste. Now, that we have shared the recipe with you, make this unique tandoori chai in the comforts of your kitchen and get going!