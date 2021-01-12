Make This Magical Winter-Special Vegetable Juice For Your Diabetes Diet

Vegetable juice is great for diabetes diet.

Highlights Fruit juices are not allowed in a diabetes diet.

Vegetable juice made with seasonal foods can be a good option.

Try this vegetable juice for winter diabetes diet.

The way incidences of diabetes are rapidly increasing globally, is quite upsetting. The health experts fear the number to keep rising if ample preventative measures are not taken. Diabetes can be effectively managed with lifestyle changes and diet modifications. Even borderline diabetics or pre-diabetics can prevent the risk of developing the disease with a heathy diet. Low-glycemic index foods, low-calorie foods, low-sugar foods, high-protein foods - all these make up for a diabetes-friendly diet. And the good part is that one can find many options of nutrient-rich fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts etc. to include in their day-to-day meals.





There are also certain foods that are considered not good for a diabetic. High sugar content is one of the biggest culprits behind the rise in blood sugar level. Juices made with fruits are said to induce sudden sugar spike as the fructose content of fruits sans fibre is consumed fast, without giving it any time to break down. So, fruit juices are one of the foremost meals that are checked out from a diabetes diet.





However, one can always substitute fruit juices with vegetable juices. The best thing to do is use seasonal vegetables to make yourself a potent drink with high nutritive value and no or low sugar content. Here's a vegetable juice that is perfect for the winter season; it contains the goodness of fresh and bright beetroot, green leafy spinach, refreshing cucumber and zingy lemon. All the wonderful foods are combined and spiced with the immunity-boosting ginger to make an all-rounder drink for your winter diabetes diet.

Promoted







Vegetable Juice For Winter Diabetes Diet:

Click here for the detailed recipe of the diabetes-friendly vegetable juice.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



