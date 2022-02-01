A mix of grains, fruit and nuts — that's what granola is all about. If you want to make it at home, it's ridiculously simple and can be done for a fraction of the price of store-bought versions. Apart from that, you can add whatever you want in it. If you don't like raisins, toss them out. Add a large amount of macadamia nuts if they're your guilty pleasure. Granola can liven up your day and provide plenty of nourishment to fuel you through it, whether it's in between Zoom calls or just to fulfil that mid-day craving.





To make the job of rustling up granola at home easier, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared the recipe of rich dark chocolate granola on Instagram. She called it one of her favourite granola recipes.





Here's what you need to make Yasmin Karachiwala's version of rich dark chocolate granola:





4 cups rolled oats





1/2 cup mixed berries





1/3 cup 100 per cent cocoa powder





1/2 cup Sunflower seeds





1/2 cup Pecans





1 tablespoon cinnamon





1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt





1/2 cup maple syrup





1/2 cup coconut oil





2 teaspoon vanilla

Here's how to make it:





-- Add oats, mixed berries, cocoa powder, sunflower seeds, pecans, cinnamon, Himayalan salt in a baking tray and mix it well.





-- Then add maple syrup, coconut oil and vanilla.





-- Mix all the dry and wet ingredients well.





-- Preheat oven to 180 degrees and bake for 30 minutes.





And your granola is ready to eat!





Watch the video here:

A few days ago, Yasmin Karachiwala had shared a vegan recipe to satiate sweet tooth cravings. It was a vegan flourless brownie. To make it at home, all that you'd need are peanut butter, maple syrup, chia seeds, vanilla extract, cacao powder, baking powder, almond milk, and dark chocolate chips. For the complete recipe, click here.





On another occasion, Yasmin Karachiwala gave a healthy twist to chocolate lava baked oats. She made it with ingredients are easily available at home. Yasmin captioned the post, “Bake the world a better place”, and shared a video tutorial on how to make the dish. The ingredients to make chocolate lava baked oats include banana, oat flour, maple syrup, desiccated coconut, baking powder, and almond milk. Click here for the recipe.





Make these healthy dishes at home by following Yasmin Karachiwala's recipes, and satisfy your sweet tooth as well.