Weight Loss-Friendly Breakfast Recipe: Make Fibre And Protein-Rich Toasted Almond Granola (Video)

Weight Loss: Homemade almond granola may help you lose weight

Highlights Fibre and protein are important for weight management

Granola is a healthier breakfast option than other cereals

Toasted almond granola recipe is easy to make and delicious

Breakfast being the first meal of the day is an important one. There's a popular belief that consuming a big breakfast is important for managing weight. Although this perception is contested by some health experts and nutrition scientists, it is generally recommended to not skip breakfast, as it ensures that you sail through your morning routine in high spirits. An ideal healthy breakfast must be rich in essential macronutrients and micronutrients, low in sugar and filling enough to keep you going till lunch time. Although it sounds pretty complicated, getting your breakfast right is not very hard, especially with the wealth of healthy recipes available to us.





Some people love the convenience of a bowl of breakfast cereal, while some others need a rich and lavish breakfast complete with eggs, fruits, juices etc. If you see yourself doing the former, then you need to be aware of falling for false claims made by breakfast cereal brands. A lot of them claim to be healthy and weight loss-friendly, when actually they are loaded with preservatives, sugar and artificial flavours. This is where homemade granola comes in. Made from toasted rolled oats, homemade granola is incredibly easy to make and full of fibre. Let's look at some of the benefits of opting for homemade oats granola.

Oats Nutrition: Weight Loss-Friendly Breakfast Option

Oats are calorie-dense foods that are rich in complex carbohydrates. A 100 gm of oats contains 389 calories and 11.6 gm of fibre (as per data by United States Department of Agriculture). Oats are also rich in protein (16.9 gm per 100 gm) as well as essential vitamins and minerals, particularly calcium, potassium and magnesium. Fibre in oats promotes weight loss by keeping you satiated for longer. Potassium is also a weight loss friendly nutrient as it aides muscle recovery after a workout and it counters excessive sodium and water retention in the body. A 100 gm of oats contains 429 mg of potassium (as per USDA). Oats can be used to make breakfast granola that also includes an assortment of healthy nuts and seeds, including protein-rich chia seeds, almonds, etc.





Food YouTuber Deeba Rajpal of the channel Passionate About Baking demonstrates how to make an incredibly healthy and nutritious homemade toasted almond granola that contains whole rolled oats, almonds, muskmelon and watermelon seeds, some ghee, chia seeds and some honey for sweetening. This granola recipe may help you achieve your weight loss goals by boosting energy and helping you meet your daily carb and protein requirements.





Check Out This Weight Loss-Friendly Toasted Almond Granola Recipe by Deeba Rajpal:









