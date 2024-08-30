Did you know, you can now repurpose your discarded food items? Prepare to be shocked - what we really meant was fungus! New research has identified a specific type of mould, which grows on discarded food, radically altering its taste and giving it a new form for consumption. We totally get you; we were initially as surprised as you are right now! Researchers at the University of California, Berkely, found and cultivated a specific type of fungus, named Neurospora intermedia, from the by-products of fruits, vegetables and plant-based milk wastes. The results of the findings were published in the journal Nature Microbiology.





The researchers then collaborated with some chefs from Michellin-starred restaurants in New York and Copenhagen to develop unique dishes using the fungus. In fact, you would be even more surprised to know that some of these dishes are now appearing on the menus of those restaurants - a cheesy-tasting toast made from stale bread and a sweet dessert made from sugarless rice custard.

Why Is Food Waste Being Repurposed To Make Unique Dishes?

Food wastage has become a major concern across the globe. It is responsible for around eight per cent of greenhouse gas emissions across the globe. With upcycling of food, one can aim to reduce food wastage and enhance global food security, explains the researchers, as per New Scientist.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Where Does This Unique Orange Fungus (Neurospora intermedia) Grow?

According to the findings of the study, the N. intermedia can grow on at least 30 types of agricultural wastes without producing toxins, affecting human health. "We are just at the beginning stages of unlocking its full potential," state the researchers.





The Michelin-starred chefs, involved in the research, explain, "This mould is incredibly delicious. It looks and tastes like you grated cheddar onto bread and toasted it. It is a very clear window into what can be done with this," as per Phys.org.





What do you think about this upcycled form of cuisine? If given a chance, would you want to give it a try? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.