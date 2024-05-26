There are few things as satisfying as biting into a juicy burger. Whether it's vegetarian or non-vegetarian, the joy of indulging in one remains the same. However, as much as we love this beloved fast food, most of us feel instant regret after savouring it. The burger buns are typically made of refined flour (maida), which gives them a low rating on the nutrition scale. But here's where we can be creative and experimental with our cooking. How about making them from scratch at home with chickpeas (chana) instead? At first, you may be a little hesitant to make this swap, but once you do, there's no going back. Introducing: chickpea burger buns that will add a dose of protein to your burger and ensure you feel less guilty while enjoying your favourite one.

Do Chickpea Burger Buns Offer A Similar Flavour To Regular Burger Buns?

The flavour of these chickpea burger buns is quite similar to the regular ones. They also offer a similar texture, making them an excellent alternative. However, the only difference you might notice is that these buns have a slightly nutty taste to them. Apart from this, there is no significant difference between them.

How To Ensure Chickpea Burger Buns Turn Out Soft?

To ensure your chickpea burger buns turn out soft, you must blend the dough well. Avoid adding too much water as it can alter the consistency of the dough. Also, remember not to bake them for too long, or they can overbake, resulting in a harder texture for the burger buns.

How To Make Healthy Burger Buns | High-Protein Chickpea Burger Buns Recipe

To make chickpea burger buns, you just need a handful of ingredients that you'll easily find in your kitchen. This recipe was shared by the Instagram page @ohcheatday. Start by adding overnight soaked chickpeas to a food processor. To this, add isabgol, paprika powder, pizza seasoning, chilli flakes, fennel seeds, and salt. You also need to add extra virgin olive olive, water, and baking soda mixed with 1 tsp of vinegar. Pulse at high speed until a creamy dough forms. Now, shape the dough into six mini bread rolls. Avoid shaping them too big as they have no gluten. Place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper and sprinkle some sesame seeds over them. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees C for around 40-45 minutes. Your homemade chickpea burger buns are ready!

Make these high-protein buns to create your favourite vegetarian or non-vegetarian burgers. With this recipe, you'll savour each bite with less guilt. Give them a try and share your experience in the comments below.