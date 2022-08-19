We can all agree on this - there is nothing more satisfying than realising it's a Friday. After a long and hectic week, this is the time that we look forward to the most. And if you're a foodie, just like us, you know your weekend is going to be all about indulging in some yummy food! During the week, we barely get any time to cook or visit our favourite restaurant. So, if you're craving a good juicy burger this weekend, you're at the right place. While it may be tempting to order-in, here we bring you a lip-smacking burger recipe that you can easily prepare at home. It is a chicken tikka burger.





Juicy and spicy pieces of chicken tikka, layered with fresh veggies and flavourful sauces - this burger offers the best of both worlds. A bite of this delicious burger is enough to send chills down your spine. Pair it with a side of French fries and you're in for an indulgent treat! Make this chicken tikka burger for your loved ones this weekend and thank us later. So, without much ado, let's take a look at the recipe.

Chicken Tikka Burger Recipe: How To Make Chicken Tikka Burger

To make the burger, we first need to marinate the chicken. Place chicken cubes in a bowl. Add salt, red chilli powder, garam masala, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, mustard oil and curd. Mix well and keep aside for 30 minutes.





Now, drizzle some oil in a pan. Arrange the chicken cubes and allow them to roast until they become golden brown. In a separate bowl, combine green chutney and mayonnaise. Next, spread this chutney mixture over the burger halves. Add onion rings, tomato slices and chicken tikka pieces on top. Cover them with a lettuce leaf and press lightly with the other burger half. Chicken tikka burger is ready!







For the complete recipe, watch the video in the header above.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.