Who doesn't enjoy a tasty burger? Fresh vegetables, flavourful sauces, a crisp patty and toasted buns assembled together make this decadent dish. While the burger might be native to America, we Indians have adopted and given it a twist with our desi flavours! We can easily find a 'desi' style juicy burger at any restaurant, cafe, street vendor and even make it at our homes. It is one of those dishes that satisfy us to the core. And if served with crispy fries and a fizzy drink, there is nothing better than that combination! So, if just reading about this makes you hungry for some, here we bring you a list of yummy desi style burgers to make at home. Find the recipes below:





(Also Read: Louis Burger Is Delivering The OG Dish In An All-New Gourmet Avatar)

Here Are 5 Desi Style Burgers To Make At Home

This classic and delicious burger is one of the most popular recipes to make. In this burger recipe, you would first have to make a crunchy aloo patty packed with spices. Then simply combine it with veggies and sauces. A soul-soothing indulgence will be ready in no time.

Chickpeas, like all legumes, are high in protein and nutrients and are commonly substituted for meat in vegetarian and vegan diets. Aside from that, this chickpea burger is a great way to get picky eaters to eat their protein for the day.

This rajma patty burger is incredibly simple to make and packed with protein. To make this burger, all you need are common household ingredients, and it will be ready in 30 minutes. You can even cook its patty with leftover rajma.

Paneer is undoubtedly one of the most loved ingredients in our kitchens. We make tons of recipes from it. This time, try out a yummy tawa paneer burger! In this recipe, the paneer is first marinated in a paste and then cooked. Lastly, it is assembled into a burger.





(Also Read: Amazing! Israel Firm Launches 3D-Printed Burgers That Are Vegan Too)

The chicken burger is one of the most beloved burger recipes! However, most of us skip making it at home as the process might seem difficult. But with our easy recipe, a delicious chicken burger will be ready in no time! Here minced chicken tikki sandwiched between buttered buns is as simple to make as it is to eat.