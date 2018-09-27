Make Your Weekend Happening With A Plateful Of Cheesecake Popsicles

Highlights This place in Rohini is taking the dessert game to a whole new level

It dishes out a heavenly combination of cheesecakes and popsicles

The cheesecake popsicles come with a wide variety of toppings

What could be better than a plateful of cheesecake popsicles on a weekend? Sounds delicious, right? If cheesecakes and popsicles are your thing, then we've got you covered. Located in Rohini is a small delivery outlet - Demould, that dishes out a heavenly combination of cheesecakes and popsicles in one single delight. Yes, they serve cheesecake in the form of popsicles. The delights are quite drool-worthy and come with a wide variety of toppings. You name it, they have it. This place has certainly taken the dessert game to a whole new level.





Just ask the server for the variety of toppings and go for your favourite one. The Japanese-style cotton soft cheesecake comes with a variety of toppings like salted caramel popcorn, lime and mango, dark chocolate passion fruit, hazelnut chocolate sea salt, peanut butter bruleed banana and blueberry to name a few. You can also go for their New York-style cheesecake popsicles that come with the same above mentioned toppings. Chocolate lovers must opt for hazelnut chocolate sea salt cheesecake popsicle, as it comes loaded with the goodness of melted hazelnut chocolate.





These yummy delights are reasonably priced and won't burn a hole in your pocket. If you're having those odd-hour hunger pangs and craving for a good dose of dessert, bring this place to your rescue as it delivers till midnight. Yay! Oh, and they also serve cake in jars, called Cakars. Intrigued?



Now, that you know about this delivery place, we hope that your midnight munching scenes are sorted. So, devour these cheesecake popsicles while binge-watching episodes of F.R.I.E.N.D.S and make the most of your 'me-time'.



What: Demould

Where: Flat 9, Pocket C/12, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Sector 3, Rohini (Only Delivery)

Contact No: +918447925925, +918447924924

When: 11 AM - 12 Midnight

Cost For Two: INR 500

Speciality: Cheesecake Popsicles









