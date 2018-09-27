SEARCH
Make Your Weekend Happening With A Plateful Of Cheesecake Popsicles

   Updated: September 27, 2018 16:15 IST

Make Your Weekend Happening With A Plateful Of Cheesecake Popsicles
What could be better than a plateful of cheesecake popsicles on a weekend? Sounds delicious, right? If cheesecakes and popsicles are your thing, then we've got you covered. Located in Rohini is a small delivery outlet - Demould, that dishes out a heavenly combination of cheesecakes and popsicles in one single delight. Yes, they serve cheesecake in the form of popsicles. The delights are quite drool-worthy and come with a wide variety of toppings. You name it, they have it. This place has certainly taken the dessert game to a whole new level.

(Also Read: Ever Heard Of Pizza In A Cone? Try It At Konetto Pizza In Saket)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Demould (@demould) on

Just ask the server for the variety of toppings and go for your favourite one. The Japanese-style cotton soft cheesecake comes with a variety of toppings like salted caramel popcorn, lime and mango, dark chocolate passion fruit, hazelnut chocolate sea salt, peanut butter bruleed banana and blueberry to name a few. You can also go for their New York-style cheesecake popsicles that come with the same above mentioned toppings. Chocolate lovers must opt for hazelnut chocolate sea salt cheesecake popsicle, as it comes loaded with the goodness of melted hazelnut chocolate.

(Also Read: This Dal Makhani Fondue At Pebble Street Is The Perfect Desi Fusion)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Demould (@demould) on

These yummy delights are reasonably priced and won't burn a hole in your pocket. If you're having those odd-hour hunger pangs and craving for a good dose of dessert, bring this place to your rescue as it delivers till midnight. Yay! Oh, and they also serve cake in jars, called Cakars. Intrigued?

Now, that you know about this delivery place, we hope that your midnight munching scenes are sorted. So, devour these cheesecake popsicles while binge-watching episodes of F.R.I.E.N.D.S and make the most of your 'me-time'.

What: Demould
Where: Flat 9, Pocket C/12, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Sector 3, Rohini (Only Delivery)
Contact No: +918447925925, +918447924924
When: 11 AM - 12 Midnight
Cost For Two: INR 500
Speciality: Cheesecake Popsicles
 

