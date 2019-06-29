Malaika Arora Grabs Delicious But Nutritious Lunch During Her New York Vacay (See Pic)

Malaika Arora is enjoying a vacation in New York with Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor and model Malaika Arora is currently vacationing in New York and pictures from her holiday are going viral. The sun-kissed photos have been garnering millions of 'likes' on photo-sharing site Instagram, and her quality time with rumoured beau actor Arjun Kapoor is just part of the reason. The 45-year-old has always been picture perfect and a favourite with the shutter bugs, but this time Kapoor has turned photographer for Malaika as the two have reported made their hush-hush relationship 'insta-official'. Arora has nine millions followers on Instagram, where she has been keeping her fans updated about the goings-on of her New York trip.





Apart from enjoying the sunny days in New York and looking incredibly gorgeous, by the looks of it Malaika Arora has also been indulging in lip-smacking food. New York is a culinary heaven for everyone who loves to indulge, but the super-fit Malaika is making sure that her vacation doesn't interfere with her healthy diet by balancing it out. Arora shared a picture of what her lunch in New York looked like and it was all things delicious, but nutritious.





Take a look at Malaika Arora's lunch in New York:

Malaika Arora shared a picture of her lunch meal in New York on Instagram Stories

Seen in the picture is a lot of seafood including what looks like cured salmon and shrimp, along with sourdough bread and lots of healthy-looking vegetables. Seafood is a good source of protein and healthy fats, including omega-3 fatty acids.





Sourdough bread is considered one of the healthiest breads around. Malaika has been known to eat incredibly health to maintain her svelte figure, which has become the talk of the town, more than once. She had earlier revealed in an interview that she starts her day with a glass of warm water with lemon and honey and she makes sure to include a lot of superfoods like nuts in her diet.







