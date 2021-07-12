Malaika Arora never forgets to appreciate good food and we love that about her. She is as much a foodie at heart as a health freak and knows exactly how to balance both these traits. A fitness icon for many, Malaika keeps sharing a glimpse of her yoga and workout sessions on social media. But if you think that she keeps her cravings in control and does not believe in indulging, then you must know that Malaika loves to indulge as well. She makes sure that fresh home-cooked food is always round the corner. A quick look at Malaika Arora's Instagram handle will let you know that she loves food and often treats herself with some delicious dishes. Her stories and posts are full of lavish spreads, vegan-friendly recipes, and homemade delicacy, which sometimes she cooks herself!





Recently, the actress posted a hearty meal of chicken curry and paratha on her Instagram profile that had us drooling. The real foodies know how amazing this combination of thick chicken curry and buttered parathas feel like and we wouldn't be lying if we said that we were a tiny bit jealous of the platter.





'Dinner dreams are made of these', Malaika wrote for the delectable spread and we confirm we are dreaming about this combo right now. Here is the picture the actress shared on Instagram:

Malaika is seen enjoying chicken and paratha for her dinner

Malaika is seen posting about her foodie adventures quite frequently - a healthy breakfast tip, or a night out with friends, she is usually surrounded by good food. The actress has started shooting for a show along with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar, both of who are our favourites when it comes to healthy food and working out.





