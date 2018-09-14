Mallika Sherawat's Vegan Salad Will Inspire You To Eat Clean This Weekend!

Highlights Mallika Sherawat is kickstarting her weekend on a healthy note

Mallika posted a picture of a vegan salad on her Instagram

A number of celebs are turning vegan

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat may not be making frequent appearance on the Indian silver screen, but she has been making headlines every now and then. Recently, the actor made headlines for locking herself up in a cage to promote 'Free a Girl' initiative, for which she is the brand ambassador. She also made head-turning appearances at the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2018. Additionally, Mallika Sherawat is starring in an episode of a web series called 'The Story'. Sherawat is quite social media savvy and regularly posts pictures and videos from her travels and daily life. She also often posts pictures of vegan meals and drinks, convincing us that even meat-free food can be delicious.





Case in point is today, when Mallika Sherawat posted a picture of a vegan salad bowl on her Instagram stories. The meal looks wholesome and quite appetising. From what we can make out, Mallika Sherawat's vegan salad is high in fats, thanks to the ripe green avocados, and low in carbs. "My favourite food, yumm", Sherawat wrote about the very green vegan salad.





Have a look:











Doesn't that look delicious? Mallika Sherawat is inspiring us to eat healthy! But, it's not just about salads for Sherawat. She also indulges in vegan burgers. Have a look:

"A juicy Vegan burger, on quinoa bread, yummmm", wrote Mallika on Instagram. Even her teas are vegan.





"Chai in the Mumbai monsoon tastes even better (the chai I have is with Almond milk)", she wrote on Instagram. Mallika Sherawat is among a growing crop of celebrities, who are going vegan, as more and more people associate themselves with the cause of cruelty-free food. However, vegan (meat- and dairy-free) food is still a luxury as vegan products are expensive and less frequently available in the markets. Well, we are inspired to eat clean and healthy by just looking at this salad. Aren't you?







