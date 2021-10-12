If you've been gifted with an unusual talent, and are ready to push the limits of creativity, talent, and skill, then Guinness World Records is the place for you. There is a space for all sorts of strange and surprising talents there. However, just when you'd start thinking that you've seen it all, comes another bizarre show of talent and skill — like the one we're going to tell you about! It's about a man balancing the most number of eggs on a single hat. Yes, you read that right! Gregory Da Silva, a resident of Benin in West Africa carried a whopping 735 eggs on his hat.





While we get conscious when it comes to handling a dozen or so eggs, Gregory's unique talent has caught eyeballs. In an Instagram post on the official handle of Guinness World Records, we can see a small clip of Da Silva carrying the eggs on his hat, trying to balance them. The caption read, “Most eggs carried on a single hat, 735 by Gregory Da Silva.”





The post further adds, “Gregory from Benin in West Africa spent three days attaching the eggs to his hat for this brilliant balance record on the GWR Special show for CCTV in China.”

Watch the video here:

People filled the comments section with fire, clap and heart-eye emojis.





While one user wrote, “This is actually impressive”, another asked, “What was the total weight of all the eggs combined.”





Gregory is also famous by the name of “Eggman” from Cape Town, South Africa. He has travelled across the world showcasing this talent of balancing eggs. He has been entertaining people from all over the world as he continues his balancing act while walking around as effortlessly as possible. He has also appeared on many television shows.





Representing almost all the countries in Africa, Da Silva has often been seen in various events, standing with his long hat of numerous eggs and entertaining people with his smile and colourful attire. He is a well-known entertainer locally and globally.