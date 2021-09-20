When reading about setting world records, we all have come across news like people eating humongous foods in a minute or growing the heaviest or the largest vegetable in their gardens. But have you ever heard of someone producing a large number of tomatoes from one stem?! If not, then let us tell you. Recently, a British gardener by the name of Douglas Smith from Stanstead Abbotts, England, has harvested a total of 839 tomatoes from a single stem and now waits to create a new world record.





Previously, this record was held by Graham Tanter. He set a record in 2010 when he grew 448 tomatoes off a single stem. Now, Douglas has broken the previous record by growing twice the number of tomatoes. Tweeting about the same, Douglas on his post wrote "So today I went for a Guinness World record attempt for 'most tomatoes on a single truss / stem'. Today, we counted 839 tomatoes vs current WR of 488!! Awaiting verification from Guinness in due course." Take a look:





Douglas, an IT professional, reportedly grew the tomatoes directly from the seed and nearly spent three to four hours a week on them to set the world record. He has started growing the tomatoes back in March and kept the plant in the greenhouse.





In the year 2020, Douglas Smith had also made headlines for growing the world's largest tomato. The Gardner spent over two months meticulously producing an enormous tomato, which was actually six regular beefsteak tomatoes (the largest variety of cultivated tomatoes) fused into one. The massive fruit was held in place with the help of a pair of tights so that it does not fall off the stem. The tomato weighed 6.85 pounds (3.1 KG) and was 27.5 inches in circumference.





As Douglas creates new records with his tomatoes every year, what do you think will come next in his garden?!



