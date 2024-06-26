As we (happily) bid farewell to the scorching summer, there's one thing we're not ready to wait for until next year - mangoes! The 'King of Fruits' is a summer special loved by kids and adults alike. Easily available throughout the season, mangoes can be enjoyed whole or in various delicious forms like chutneys, pickles, fruit yogurts and ice creams. But is there a way to savour mangoes beyond summer? If this question has been on your mind, you've landed on the right page!





Here we bring you an easy, three-ingredient mango jam recipe that lets you enjoy the goodness of this fruit year-round. And the best part is you can store this homemade mango jam for up to two months! So, what are you waiting for? Here's how to make mango jam at home!





Is Mango Jam Healthy?

Absolutely! This mango jam recipe is incredibly healthy and can be enjoyed daily. Made with minimal and natural ingredients, it's packed with benefits. The star ingredient, mango, is rich in nutrients, especially vitamin C, which boosts immunity, improves iron absorption, and aids in cell repair and growth. Plus, the vitamin A in mangoes can enhance eye health and keep your skin youthful. The flavour of your mango jam depends on the type of mangoes you use, offering a delightful combination of sweet and tangy tastes.

How Can You Use Mango Jam?

Beyond spreading a generous layer of mango jam on your toast, there are many ways to enjoy it. Instead of giving your kids store-bought jam for school, use mango jam as a side dish in their daily tiffin meals. If you're craving mango lassi but are out of fruit, add a dollop of mango jam along with other ingredients and blend. In the evening, pair your piping hot samosas with mango jam for a sweet and savoury treat.

How To Make Mango Jam At Home | Mango Jam Recipe

Digital content creator Nitya Hegde (@finefettlecookerys) shared an easy recipe for mango jam on her Instagram handle. Here's how to make it:

Take four different varieties of mangoes for a robust flavour. Wash, peel, and cut the mangoes into small cubes. Add them to a blender. Add two tablespoons of sugar or jaggery to the mangoes. Blend into a smooth paste. Pour the mango puree into a pan. Squeeze half a lemon into it. Mix well. Cook the mixture on low heat for 15-20 minutes until you achieve the desired consistency. If needed, cook for another two to three minutes, but keep the flame low. Once cooled, transfer the jam to an airtight container.

Will you make this mango jam at home? Let us know in the comments below!