Mango season is still on. While you might have eaten lots of mangoes at the beginning of the season, this is not the time to think that you have had enough. Once the mango season ends, you will spend weeks and months waiting for the beloved mango to return. So, while the juicy and flavourful mangoes are still in the market, we suggest you grab them and turn them into this delicious mango chutney, combined with the kick of kiwis. Yes, if you have never mixed the magic of mangoes and kiwis before, you are in for a real treat.

What Makes This Mango Chutney Special?

Unlike most mango pickles that are made using kacha aam or raw mango (Ram Kela mango variety), this mango chutney is made using ripened Safeda or Totapuri mango varieties. This chutney is not too tangy and has the perfect balance of sweet and sour flavours. The addition of kiwi is also unique and complements the flavour of mango. This chutney pairs well with all kinds of Indian foods, whether you are eating a paratha, roti-sabzi or dal-rice. You can also use it as a jam and spread it over bread for a yummy fruity toast. Want to learn how to make this chutney? Let's get started!

How To Make Mango-Kiwi Chutney | Sweet And Tangy Mango Kiwi Chutney Recipe

Begin by washing and peeling four mangoes and two kiwis. Deseed the mangos and chop them into small pieces. Chop kiwis as well. Now take a deep fry pan and add the chopped mangoes and kiwi. Add one cup of sugar and cover the pan with a lid. Let it cook on low flame till the sugar dissolves. Now remove the cover and mash it all well. Let it cook till the liquid tries out and you get a jam/chutney-like desired consistency. Add pink salt, table salt, roasted cumin powder, and red chilli powder. Mix it all well and turn off the flame. Let it cool down and then refrigerate. Store in an airtight container and it can last up to a month. Click here for the full recipe.

Pro Tip: While using the chutney, make sure to not use a damp spoon as it can increase its risk of spoilage. If you wish to increase the life of the chutney, you can also add a teaspoon of vinegar to the recipe.





