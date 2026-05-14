Malai toast is a childhood favourite for many of us, bringing back memories of simple, sweet comfort at home. The creamy layer of malai spread over warm, crisp toast has always been enough to satisfy sudden cravings. Over the years, its rich taste and easy preparation have kept it a popular choice across generations. But have you ever tried adding mango to it? This seasonal twist takes the classic malai toast to a whole new level, making it even more irresistible. This delightful version was shared by MasterChef Aruna Vijay on her Instagram.

What Makes Mango Malai Toast A Must-Try During Summer?

Mango malai toast is a perfect mix of sweet, creamy and refreshing flavours, making it ideal for hot summer days. The juicy mangoes add freshness, while the rich malai brings a smooth and indulgent texture. It is quick to make and requires simple ingredients. This dish also feels light yet satisfying, perfect for breakfast or an evening treat.





Also Read: Chai Malai Toast - A 'Mazedar' Banarsi Nashta Recipe By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Is Mango Malai Toast Healthy?

Mango malai toast can be enjoyed as an occasional treat in a balanced diet. Mangoes provide vitamins, fibre and natural sweetness, which is a healthier alternative to refined sugar. However, malai and butter are rich in fats, so it is best to consume it in moderation. You can make it slightly healthier by using less butter or opting for low-fat cream.

What Type Of Mangoes Are Best For Making Mango Malai Toast?

Sweet and ripe mangoes work best for making mango malai toast. Varieties like Alphonso, Kesar or Dasheri are ideal because they are naturally sweet, juicy and full of flavour. Avoid using sour or unripe mangoes as they can affect the overall taste. The mango should be soft yet firm enough to slice easily. Using good-quality mangoes makes a big difference to the final dish.

How To Make Mango Malai Toast | Mango Malai Toast Recipe

Mix the softened butter, brown sugar and salt together until smooth and well combined. Lightly score the pav buns with a knife, making sure not to cut all the way through. Spread the butter mixture generously on all sides of the pav buns. Toast them on a pan, turning each side until they are golden, crisp and caramelised. Once toasted, add a generous spoonful of homemade malai on top. Top with thinly sliced mangoes and serve immediately.

Watch the full video below:



Tips To Make Perfect Mango Malai Toast At Home

Use Ripe And Sweet Mangoes: Choose ripe, naturally sweet mangoes for the best flavour. This reduces the need for extra sugar and makes the toast taste fresh and juicy. Toast On Medium Heat: Always toast the pav buns on medium heat to avoid burning. This helps them turn evenly golden and crisp while allowing the butter to caramelise nicely. Serve Immediately For Best Taste: Mango malai toast tastes best when served fresh and warm. The crisp pav, creamy malai and juicy mangoes come together perfectly when eaten right away.

Also Read: Raw Mango Rice Is The Ultimate Cooling Dinner For Mango Lovers This Summer





A simple twist like this can turn a classic favourite into a refreshing summer treat.